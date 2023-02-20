MOULTRIE, Ga. – Assistant coach Da’Nas Andrews, seventh grade life science teacher at Willie J. Williams Middle School, is completing his first year working with the varsity Colquitt County boys basketball team, though he has been bleeding gold and black for most of his life.
Even before he moved to Colquitt County in third grade, Andrews had basketball in his blood.
“My kindergarten teacher in California told my grandma that I was going to be a NBA star,” said Andrews. “Basketball just has a different kinda love for me.”
Andrews has lived the majority of his life in Colquitt County, and he spent his entire high school career playing basketball for the Packers.
“I’m an interchangeable player,” said Andrews, explaining how he has been in almost every position at one point or another.
Andrews' coach throughout high school was none other than current head coach Andy Harden.
“His sophomore year wasn’t very good,’ said Harden. “Much like the situation we are in now. But, that class got better every year and by DaNas’s senior year they tied for the most wins.
“We also hosted the home playoffs for the first time, and we won making it to the sweet 16.”
That year continues to be the best year in Packers basketball history at 22-7.
“We never let the games get too big for us,” said Andrews. “We were held accountable, from the previous year's games, and it made us go far.”
Andrews also believes their success had more to do than just their ability on the court.
“The brotherhood that year was tremendous,” said Andrews. “We were always trying to find a way to be on the court. Coach would have to kick us out of the gym. We were always all hanging out without the coaches. It was great team bonding.”
The coaches weren’t left out however.
“My best memories were after school playing pickup games with the coaches or other players,” said Andrews. “We would get together and play 2 versus 2. “Sometimes we would win, sometimes the coaches would school us.”
“He was unbelievable to coach,” said Harden. “He was like a sponge. Every day he wanted to get better. He wanted to play in college, and he made it happen.”
Andrews received a full-ride scholarship to Paul Quinn College in Dallas, Texas.
“The schedule was crazy,” said Andrews when he reflected on what it was like attending college on a full-ride sports scholarship. “Everyday by 5 in the morning you were running team miles. Then it was team breakfast at 8, classes with constant check-in from the coaches, scheduled workouts between classes with the coaches, and evening practice every night. Repeat Monday through Friday, and sometimes on Saturday.”
Though Andrews started his college journey at Paul Quinn, he transferred to Allen University in Columbia, S.C. with a partial scholarship and graduated with a bachelor’s in business administration with a minor in business management.
“I enjoyed it,” said Andrews. “In my last semester I didn’t play college ball. I wanted to be able to experience college as a normal student, not on scholarship. I had so much free time I didn’t know what to do with myself.”
Throughout his college career, Andrews never lost contact with Harden.
“I asked him if he was interested in coaching with me and getting a teaching degree,” said Harden.
“I was going to play overseas,” said Andrews. “But, my final college coach took the love away. So, I came home to help the youth. I want to see them go further than I ever did.”
Andrews is once again working with Harden, but this time as peers, as the Packers prepare to travel to Carrollton on Wednesday for the first round of the Class 7A state basketball tournament.
“Our relationship is like father and son,” said Andrews. “Coach has played a tremendous role in my life from high school to now. I’m here to piggyback on what he is doing.”
Right now, Andrews primary plan is to help the youth and learn as much as possible.
“I want to be able to give back to the youth,” said Andrews. “I got to go off to college and learn from so many people. I want to take pieces from that and bring it back to the boys who really have a love for the sport.”
Though basketball is important, it is not the primary goal.
“Integrity, honesty and accountability,” said Andrews. “Being around Coach Harden, that’s the main thing he preaches — do the right thing. It’s good to care about basketball, but the main goal is to groom these youth to be successful, good men.”
Andrews is hoping for a long coaching career, though he is in no hurry to take the place of Harden.
“I would love to be head coach someday, but not today,” said Andrews. “Right now, I want to learn as much as possible. I have great mentors who have great characteristics of coaching, and I want to pick up as much about basketball and life as I can.”
“I know what it means to me to be a coach,” said Harden. “I hope DaNas can enjoy working with the kids and building relationships over the years with them as much as I have.”
But, the other coaches aren’t the only ones who have something to teach Andrews. The players also keep Andrews on his toes.
“I’ve learned to be patient,” said Andrews. “Before I was a coach I didn’t have any patience. Now, I’m working with 12-13 year-olds in the classroom and 14-19 years olds on the court. They have minds of their own, and you have to be willing to work with them.”
“He is doing a great job,” said Harden. “It doesn’t matter what he is doing. He is a leader by example and is very dependable. He gives everything the attention and respect it needs.”
