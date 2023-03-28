MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County High School hosted the Bautista Martial Arts Battle of the Warriors tournament on Saturday where students from Tifton, Valdosta and Moultrie ranging from 4 years old and up gathered to compete.
Those who competed from Colquitt County brought in a combined total of over 70 medals.
The Battle of the Warriors tournament had four different age groups (4-6; 7-9; 10-12; 13 and up) which was further organized by belt color, of which there are nine.
The four categories of competition are: sparring, combat sparring, forms and weapons.
“There is something for everybody,” said Bautista Martial Arts owner Kevin Bautista. “We have some who focus on discipline, respect and confidence. Others mainly focus on their fitness goals, and then you have the ones who just want to compete.”
Sparring and combat sparring is a one-on-one event where each participant is trying to gain a certain number of points for the win.
A win sees five points in sparring and 10 for combat sparring, with breaks at two minutes if there haven’t been any touches.
To keep things safe for everyone, there are specific rules.
“You can only hit where there is protection,” said Bautista. “You are not allowed to hit under the belt, the back or the neck. The head cannot be punched and the body cannot be kicked.”
If a competitor purposely disobeys these rules, they are disqualified from the tournament; however, if it was an obvious accident they would just receive a warning.
A head kick is worth two points, while all body touches are one.
“The goal is not to hurt each other but to just get that touch,” said Bautista.
Combat sparring is the most popular event.
“It’s just like sparring, but you use this bat-looking thing you hold with one hand,” said Bautista. “You can get the contact, but without having to get kicked.”
The form, or kata, and weapons categories are solo events.
“Form is a routine they memorize,” said Bautista. “It’s a set number of moves that have to be performed in a certain way. Weapons are a style of form and the routine includes a nunchaku, bo staff or a sword.”
Each participant is able to enter each event, which gives them the ability to win first place four times.
“It’s good because it gives those students who aren’t fighters and don’t like contact the chance to still compete in something,” said Bautista. “It also works the other way. The students who don’t really care about the forms and weapons can come in and get some action.”
Once a martial arts student reaches 13 years old, they have the option of judging those younger students, which is why they are grouped in the adult age division.
“We get them out of the way first so they can help judge, if they want that chance,” said Bautista.
Each event has three judges, and depending on the event they each have a different job.
During the sparring and combat sparring, one judge is in the center ring with the contestants, while the other two are holding white and red flags on the sideline and help watch for points.
With forms and weapons, “One judge is watching the stances, feet and kicks,” said Bautista. “Another judge is watching the strikes, punching and blocks. The middle judge looks at everything. After they finish watching each person go, they decided who looked the best, had the best control, balance, hand eye coordination and posture.”
Bautista Martial Arts hosts the Battle of the Warriors annually and many students attend neighboring towns' tournaments on a regular basis, but that isn’t the primary goal for the school.
From their basic kids and adults classes that teach martial arts to advance in belt colors to their leadership program designed to help develop skills such as public speaking on to the legacy program that prepares athletes to be instructors themselves, Bautista Martial Arts' primary focus is teaching.
“We want to not only teach people, but we want everyone to feel alive, confident and powerful through martial arts,” said Bautista. “Our program is designed for everyone from beginners to advanced.”
