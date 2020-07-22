Colquitt County High second baseman/relief pitcher Owen Taylor has signed to continue his baseball career at Thomas University. Taylor committed to the Night Hawks program in March. Called a ‘spark plug’ by head coach Matt Crews, Taylor played in the Packers baseball program since he was in seventh grade. Primarily a second baseman, Taylor also was highly effective as a middle reliever. He hit .333 for Colquitt County in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. The past two summers, Taylor was a member of 5 Star Baseball and Next Level Baseball and had a .400 batting average in Perfect Game tournaments. The photo with the Packers coaching staff includes, from left, head coach Matt Crews, Taylor, assistant Cameron Cain and assistant Tyler Hembree. The family photo includes, from left, sibling Jordan Hardin, mother Amanda Taylor, Taylor, father Cliff Taylor and sibling Carson Taylor.
