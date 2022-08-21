VALDOSTA - In a game delayed by lightning for just under two hours in the second quarter, Colquitt County defeated Deerfield Beach, Fla., 37-0 in the first game of the Georgia-Florida Challenge on Saturday at Martin Stadium on Saturday.
Colquitt County had built a 14-0 lead in its season-opener when the game was halted with 6:28 left in the first half by lightning detected in the area.
Play was resumed an hour and 53 minutes later and Colquitt went on to hold that 14-0 advantage at the half.
The Packers dominated the second half, forcing a running-clock fourth quarter, to give Sean Calhoun a victory in his first game as the Packers head coach.
“I’m just so thankful for the fans who stayed,” he said. “The kids deserve it.
“And anytime you can get a shutout, it’s great. Hat’s off to the defensive staff and players.”
It was clear from the outset that the Packers would have little trouble with the visitors from south Florida, jumping out to a 14-0 first-quarter advantage.
Colquitt went on to hold the Bucks to just 47 total yards, including a minus-12 yards on 18 rushing attempts.
Deerfield had just five first downs, including two in the second half, both of which came on Colquitt County penalties.
Speaking of penalties, 12 were stepped off against the Packers for 108 yards. Two others were part of off-setting penalties and another was declined by the Bucks.
Two nullified Colquitt County touchdowns, including one on a 65-yard punt return by Jack Luttrell.
“That’s stuff we just cannot do,” Calhoun said. “We have got to find a way to play great, fundamental football with no penalties.”
But the Packers easily overcame the penalties, and some long and curious deliberations by the officiating crew.
Colquitt rolled up 416 yards of offense, including 316 on the ground.
Preseason All-State running back Charlie Pace opened his senior season with a sterling performance, rushing for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.
“It was great to see him have such a good night after all the work he puts in during the week,” Calhoun said.
Sophomore Ramsey Dennis added 64 more yards on 11 carries and quarterback Neko Fann had 60 yards on seven rushes.
The Packers took the opening kickoff and drove 67 yards to score on a 15-yard pass from Fann to wide receiver Zay Williams.
Colquitt was unable to make a two-point conversion attempt, but was up 6-0 with 9:04 left in the first quarter.
Special teams and defense immediately asserted themselves for the Packers.
Junior Nick Pace had a big hit on Deerfield’s kickoff return and Luttrell, the senior safety playing his first game for the Packers, delivered physical stops on second and third downs.
Although Colquitt turned the ball over on downs on its next possession when the Bucks knocked Charlie Pace for a loss on fourth down, the Packers added their second touchdown later in the quarter.
Pace ripped off a 52-yard run on the first play of the drive and later bolted 13 yards to the Bucks 1.
From there, University of Georgia tight end committed Landen Thomas lined up in the backfield and took a handoff from Fann. He pushed the pile into the end zone for the Packers’ second score.
Williams scored the two-point conversion to extend the Packers lead to 14-0 with 1:32 left in the first quarter.
Colquitt appeared to add to its lead with 1:45 left in the half when Fann and Thomas hooked up on a 27-yard scoring toss.
But the Packers were flagged for having an illegal player downfield, nullifying the score.
Fann threw an interception on the next play, but Deerfield Beach was unable to do anything with it.
Because of the long second-quarter delay, halftime was shortened to just six minutes.
Deerfield Beach went three-and-out and Luttrell displayed his speed and maneuverability by taking the Bucks punt back for an apparent touchdown.
Once again the points were taken off the scoreboard when the Packers were penalized for a personal foul on the return.
Colquitt did add to its lead later in the quarter when, after a 16-yard completion from Fann to Thomas put the ball on the Bucks 19, Pace ran it in from there and Brett Fitzgerald’s extra point gave the Packers a 21-0 lead.
On the first play after the kickoff, the Deerfield Beach center snapped the ball over quarterback Jackson Jewell’s head and out of the end zone for a safety that increased Colquitt County’s lead to 23-0.
The Packers got another touchdown run from Pace, this one from 7 yards out, to finish off its next possession and Fitzgerald’s conversion made it 30-0 with 3:15 left in the quarter.
Luttrell had another long punt return called back on a penalty in the final 63 seconds of the quarter.
Williams made an outstanding leaping catch in the end zone with 9:57 left in the running-clock fourth quarter for his second touchdown of the game.
George Ramirez kicked the point-after to make it 37-0.
Fann completed 7-of-15 passes for 100 yards and the two scoring passes to Williams.
Williams and Thomas each had three catches. Everett Green had the other.
American Heritage defeated Lowndes 38-20 in the late-starting second game of the Georgia-Florida Challenge.
The Packers will play their home-opener on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium against Henry County’s Stockbridge High next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Region 5-4A Tigers also opened with a shutout victory on Saturday, downing Southwest DeKalb 13-0 at home.
