MOULTRIE — Colquitt County scored touchdowns on all four of its first half-possessions and went on to defeat Harrison 49-27 on Friday in a second-round Class 7A playoff game on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
And having won the coin flip earlier in the week, the Packers will be back in The Hawg Pen at 7:30 p.m. next Friday to play North Gwinnett in a quarterfinal matchup.
The Bulldogs advanced on Friday with a 38-35 victory over Lambert.
Reserved seat tickets for the North Gwinnett-Colquitt County game will be on sale from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at the high school athletic office.
Unsold reserved seats will be sold to the general public from 8 a.m.-noon on Wednesday and 8 a.m.-noon on Friday.
General admission tickets will be sold from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and from 8 a.m.- noon on Wednesday and Friday.
No tickets will be sold on Thursday.
General admission tickets will be $12. Reserved seats will be $16.
The Packers are now 12-0 after racing to a 49-14 fourth-quarter lead before the Hoyas scored twice in the final 6:58.
Quarterback Neko Fann completed 8-of-11 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns and Charlie Pace rushed for 137 yards and two scores as the Packers raised their record in home playoff games since 2011 to 20-2.
Harrison lost starting quarterback Braylan Ford to a shoulder injury in the second quarter and sophomore Xavier Hill, who replaced him, completed just 2-of-14 passes for 19 yards.
The Hoyas threw for just 58 yards.
Senior running back Alexander Perry scored three of the Harrison touchdowns, one on a 51-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Harrison, the No. 3 team from Region 3, opened the playoffs with a 21-17 upset of Brookwood and finishes its season with a 4-8 record.
The Hoyas took the opening kickoff and lost five yards before punting and the Packers used nine plays to go 64 yards for the first touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run by Fann.
Harrison went three-and-out the next time it had the ball, but the punt was ruled to have touched a Colquitt County player before the Hoyas fell on the ball at the Colquitt 44.
A defensive holding call on the Packers and a 16-yard completion from Ford to Perry set Grayson West up for a 1-yard touchdown run as Harrison tied the game 7-7 with 2:41 left in the first quarter.
Colquitt broke the tie moments later on a 1-yard touchdown run by Ramsey Dennis.
After Harrison punted again, Colquitt extended its lead to 21-7 two minutes into the second quarter on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Fann to Ny Carr.
Again, Harrison answered, driving 80 yards to score on a 2-yard run by Perry with 3:17 left in the half to cut the Packers lead to 21-14.
But the Packers put up four touchdowns in a row before the Hoyas got their two late scores.
Pace got the first of his two touchdowns on a 28-yard run with 2:06 left in the half and the Packers led 28-14 at the break.
Harrison turned the ball over on downs at the Colquitt on its first possession of the second half and the Packers cashed in with a 46-yard touchdown pass from Fann to Markese Wilson to go up 35-14 with 3:44 left in the third quarter.
Colquitt extended the lead to 42-14 when Pace scored on a 33-yard romp on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Dennis added his second touchdown of the game on a 3-yard run with 8:57 left in the game to put Colquitt up 49-14.
Perry’s 51-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion pass cut the Packers lead to 49-22 with 6:56 left.
And Perry scored the Hoyas’ last touchdown of the season on a 1-yard run with 2:33 left.
Perry finished with 104 yards on 13 carries.
West had 40 on 13 carries as the Hoyas rushed the football 39 times for 245 yards.
Austin Perry had two carries for 49 yards late in the game for Harrison.
After opening the playoffs with a 56-16 victory over Pebblebrook, the Packers have now scored 105 points in their first two postseason game.
Colquitt had an unofficial 441 yards of offense against the Hoyas.
