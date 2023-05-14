MOULTRIE, Ga. - The Colquitt County football team went 13-1 last year, reached the Final Four and is expected to be ranked in the top two or three before the 2023 season.
Much of the promise of this year’s Packers team is built on the number of outstanding returning seniors on offense, including two already committed to top Division I programs and several others likely to.
The Packers should be able to score points in bunches - in fact, coach Sean Calhoun said the offense’s motto is “no punts” - and defensive coordinator Jeremy Rowell said the team might need every point it can get, especially early on.
The defense has just three returning starters and only one of those will be back at the same position he played last season.
“We’ll be a work in progress as these guys mature,” Rowell said as the Packers prepared for the final spring practice session before Tuesday’s 7 p.m. scrimmage against Cairo on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
“But there will be no fear factor. We have confidence in (the offense). We know somebody’s got our back.”
The first eight days of spring practice has been used to teach the players the base defense and get them to play fast.
“They are learning leverages, what our fits are, what our coverages are and how to react,” Rowell said. “And we’re making progress. We’ll know a little more Tuesday night.
“But we’re getting better. We’re gaining knowledge every day. We’ll just need to continue to do that all summer. We’re not going to do that over night.”
Among the losses from last season are both outside linebackers, one inside backer and both safeties.
The Packers must replace safeties Jack Luttrell, who already has begun competing for playing time at Tennessee, and Lyric Thomas, who is headed to Georgia Military College after intercepting five passes last year.
“Both of them were really good players,” Rowell said. “When you lose two safeties, it’s tough because of what you put on those guys shoulders.”
One of those positions will be filled by Nick Pace, who was the Packers leading tackler last season as an inside linebacker.
“His skill set fits playing back there,” Rowell said. “He can run, he can transition and he can catch the ball.
“At the next level, he’ll be a safety/nickel guy. He’s not big enough for inside backer at the next level.”
Will Madison, who was a backup at safety last year, is getting a shot at the other deep secondary spot.
“He’s got ability,” Rowell said. “That’s not a problem. We just need to instill confidence in him, confidence in what we are doing.”
With Pace moving to safety and Kamal Bonner now at North Carolina State, the Packer are looking for inside backers.
“Losing Kamal was big because he kind of ran the show for us at that level,” Rowell said.
Johnny Clay, who played defensive line last season, and K.J. Solomon getting looks there.
Both starting outside linebackers also have to be replaced.
Tyshon Reed has been moved from defensive end to the Bandit end position and Jerron Blakely, who was a backup inside linebacker last year, will replace Louisana-Monroe-bound Qway McCoy at the Star outside position.
Both Clay and Reed are having to learn top play pass defense this spring.
Ka’Marian Williams and Jah’Boris Fuller, who got some playing time at corner last year, appear to be the starters this spring.
Amari Wilson, who had an outstanding sophomore season at defensive end last year, is already receiving college offers.
“He is a really good football player,” Rowell said. “He just keeps growing. And he is gaining more knowledge and not just about playing defensive line.”
Rowell is eager to see how his players will react against the Syrupmakers, when coaches will not be on the field with them, as they have been the nine previous days.
“We are just going to go out there and play ball,” he said. “We’ll fix problems as they come. We are going to try to learn how to play good defense and play together.
“This will be their first time playing together. We’ll mess some things up, but that’s OK. It’s spring.”
The lack of game experience makes the spring and the summer work leading up to the Aug. 4 home scrimmage against Peach County and the Aug. 19 home-opener against highly regarded Dutch Fork (S.C.) even more important.
“Our guys are all in,” Rowell said. “We are not worried about that part of it. We just want to be sure we have the right pieces in the right holes.”
