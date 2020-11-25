MOULTRIE - It is not often that a region champion has to face an 8-2 team in the first round of the Georgia high school playoffs, but that is what Colquitt County will do next Friday on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
The Region 1-7A champion Packers will meet Brookwood High of Snellville after the Broncos scored 21 fourth-quarter points to defeat Parkview 35-25 on Friday.
Parkview, Newton and Brookwood each finished 2-2 in Region 4-7A, but after the tiebreaker, Parkview finished second, Newton was third and Brookwood was fourth.
Colquitt will take a 7-0 record into the game.
“You would never think a 1-4 (No. 1 seed vs. a No. 4 seed) would be the best matchup in the playoffs,” Colquitt County coach Justin Rogers said. “But you could argue this one is.
“They are a good football team, they know how to win and they are a storied program.”
It was just 10 years ago that Brookwood defeated Colquitt County 52-38 in the state championship game at the Georgia Dome.
Both teams would like to return to the title game. Only one will have a chance.
The two teams have met four times since the state championship game - twice in 2016 and twice in 2017 – with the Packers winning three.
While Colquitt County and the other three Region 1-7A teams were off last Friday, Brookwood played host to Parkview in a game that could have been the Broncos’ last of the season.
A loss to the Panthers and a South Gwinnett win over Newton would have kept Brookwood from the postseason.
“They knew they had to win,” Rogers said. “Their back was to the wall, but they responded. That’s the sign of a good football team. And they are very dangerous.”
Brookwood faced the Panthers without head coach Phillip Jones, who was in a COVID-19 quarantine.
The Broncos also lost starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who was injured in the second quarter.
Brookwood trailed 17-14 heading into the fourth quarter, but scored twice on touchdown passes thrown by backup quarterback Jack Spyke to take a 28-17 lead.
After Parkview scored on a 99-yard kickoff return by Jared Brown and converted a 2-point conversion to pull within three, Brookwood put the game away with a 10-yard Jumal Prothro touchdown run with 4:28 remaining.
Spyke, who was Brookwood’s starter in 2019, completed 17-of-19 passes for 238 yards and three touchdown passes in relief of Lonergan.
Brookwood opened the season with six straight victories, but after several key injuries, lost region games to Newton and Grayson.
Wins over South Gwinnett and Parkview the last two weeks have sent the Broncos to the playoffs.
The Packers, ranked No. 1 in Class 7A by MaxPreps and No. 2 by the AJC, won the Region 1 title with victories over Camden County, Lowndes and Tift County.
Rogers said he expects Brookwood to offer a unique challenge.
The Broncos offensively are similar to the Packers.
“They’ll use the tight end, a lot of RPOs (run-pass options) and a lot of dinks and dunks,” Rogers said. “They’ll be very balanced and will put a lot of stress on our defense because they are so balanced. They are probably the best, complete offense we’ve faced.”
The Packers will counter with a defense that has allowed just 10.6 points a game and is coming off a 41-0 victory over Tift County.
Colquitt’s defensive front will include Zy Brockington, Vendarion “Big Boi” Knighton, Marcus Ponder and Milton Barfield.
Starting tight end Ontavious Carolina has become more involved with the defense as the season has gone on and has made his presence felt especially when rushing the passer.
Ponder and Barfield are tied for the team lead in sacks with five.
The outside linebackers will be Pershaun Fann and Alexander Florence and the inside backers Antwan Daniels, Desmond Reese and Gamal Wallace.
Fann and Daniels are the team’s leading tacklers.
Omar Daniels and Antonio Spradley are the corners and Jaheim Ward and Traveon Tuff are the safeties.
Spradley leads the team with four interceptions.
The Broncos will play four down linemen on a well-coached and efficient defense.
“They play it close to the vest,” Rogers said. “They don’t want to give up big plays and don’t take unnecessary risks.
“They are waiting for you to make mistakes and get behind the chains.”
The Packers offense will have an offensive line that includes tackles Trey McCoy and JaQuavian “Turk” Daniels, guards Nakia Benefield Jr. and Cam Strange and center Tyler Meads.
Colquitt has three outstanding receivers in Baby D Wheeler (22 catches, 274 yards, eight touchowns), Lemeke Brockington (17 catches, 352 yards, five touchdowns) and Orion Bonner (16 catches, 213 yards).
Tight ends Carolina and freshman Landon Thomas have combined for 16 receptions.
Starting quarterback Xavier Williams has completed 73-of-118 passes for 1,085 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Williams suffered a knee sprain on the first offensive snap against Tift County on Nov. 20 and did not play again.
Rogers said he was optimistic about Williams’s recovery.
Zane Touchton relieved Williams against the Blue Devils and completed 8-of-12 passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns.
Touchton, a junior, has completed 18-of-27 passes for 219 yards and four scores this season.
Colquitt is three-deep at running back and the trio combined to rush for 214 yards on 24 carries and scored four touchdowns at Tift County.
Rogers said that having three capable backs in Jamaree Hill and brothers Charlie and Nick Pace give the Packers the advantage of having fresh legs in the game in the fourth quarter.
“We keep them healthy and then they run just as violently in the fourth quarter as they do in the first because they are fresh,” Rogers said. “We don’t have just one guy getting beat up on all the time.”
Hill, a senior, leads the running back trio with 306 yards and six touchdowns. Charlie Pace, a sophomore, has run for 283 yards and four scores. Nick Pace, just a freshman, has carried 39 times for 182 yards and three touchdowns.
The Packers will be a facing a Brookwood team that takes pride in its special teams.
Colquitt also has used its special teams to create points and havoc.
Emmanuel Perez kicks off, place-kicks and punts.
Max Parker is the snapper; Wheeler and Brockington return punts; and Brockington and Bonner are back fielding kickoffs.
The kick coverage team and punt block teams have performed at a high level all season.
“If we have a good week of preparation and come out and play well, we’ll be fine,” Rogers said.
If the Packers can get by Brookwood, they would be back at home on Friday, Dec. 4, to play host to the winner of Friday’s McEachern-Walton game.
Also in Friday’s first round, Tift County will travel to Grayson; Camden County will go to Parkview; and Lowndes will play host to Newton.
The Packers are ranked No. 1 in Class 7A by MaxPreps and the Maxwell Ratings and are No. 2 in the AJC/GHSFD, GPB and Score Atlanta polls.
In national rankings, Colquitt County is No. 24 in CalPreps; No. 14 in USAToday; No. 11 in MaxPreps; No. 9 in Massey Ratings; and No. 20 in High School Football America.
Colquitt County has won 11 straight first-round playoff games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.