MOULTRIE — The first time that Norcross has the football on Friday when the Blue Devils play host to Colquitt County in a Class 7A quarterfinals game, the Packers’ fans will be treated to a rare sight.
A huddle.
The 12-0 and No. 3-ranked Blue Devils will be in no hurry to get to the line of scrimmage and run their plays as most high school teams — including the Packers — now do.
They will gather around senior quarterback Mason Kaplan, listen to the play call, walk to the line of scrimmage and prepare to overpower the Region 1 champions.
“They are very methodical offensively,” Colquitt County coach Justin Rogers said on Monday. “We’ve got to be careful not to fall into their rhythm.
“They are going to try to limit our possessions.”
Which also means the Packers will be forced to make the most of the times they do have the football.
Norcross has rolled over its first 12 opponents and appeared to favor throwing the football early in the season.
Kaplan, a 6-foot-2, 205-pounder, has thrown for 2,138 yards and 26 touchdowns.
The Blue Devils’ top two receivers — senior Trey Goodman and sophomore Lawson Luckie — have 37 and 31 receptions respectively. Luckie is a 6-foot-3, 225-pound sophomore.
But down the stretch, the Blue Devils appear more “ground and pound,” Rogers said.
And when they stay on the ground, the Blue Devils prefer to give the ball to 5-foot-8, 185-pound senior Jahni Clark, who has rushed for 946 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.
“They are not definitely one-dimensional,” Rogers said.
Norcross also is expected to offer the Packers offense its biggest challenge.
Coming off a lukewarm effort in the 35-12 win over Walton, the Packers will face plenty of pressure.
“They get a lot of penetration and use a lot of blitz packages,” Rogers said. “And they are going to cover us up with man coverage and force us into low-percentage throws.”
After playing on Tom White Field’s state-of-the-art turf the last two weeks and six times this season, the Packers will find themselves on a field that could feature as much mud or dirt as grass.
“It’s a sloppy field,” Rogers conceded. “It’s bad. But it’s not supposed to rain, so maybe it won’t be as bad.”
The Packers again will count on what has developed into one of the best defenses in Class 7A.
In their 35-12 domination of Walton, the Packers intercepted four passes — three of which they returned for touchdowns — and had five sacks.
The front four will likely include ends Zy Brockington and Gamal Wallace and tackles Vendarion “Big Boi” Knighton and Marcus Ponder.
But Ontavious Carolina, Milton Barfield and Alexander Florence also get plenty of snaps.
The outside linebackers will be Pershaun Fann, last Friday’s Offensive Player of the Week, and Desmond Reese. Antwan Daniels, who returned two interceptions for touchdowns, will be the middle linebacker.
The corners will be Omar Daniels and TJ Spradley, who also had a pick-six against the Raiders, and the safeties will be Traveon Tuff and Jaheim Ward, who had the fourth interception last Friday.
The offense never established any rhythm last Friday, but is certainly capable.
The offensive line will include center Tyler Meads, guards Nakia Benefield Jr and Cam Strange and tackles Trey McCoy and Turk Daniels.
Carolina will be the tight end next to receivers Lemeke Brockington, Baby D Wheeler and Orion Bonner.
Charlie Pace, whose 80-yard touchdown run led to Walton’s demise, will start next to quarterback Zane Touchton.
“This is the best team we’ll have faced this year,” Rogers said of Norcross. “They won’t be intimidated. We’ll have to earn this one.”
