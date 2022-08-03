MOULTRIE — Colquitt County’s Sean Calhoun is preparing for his seventh season as a head football coach and it will be his first trying to get a team ready to play a scrimmage on the first week of school.
The first day of school in Colquitt County is Wednesday. Two days later, the Packers will travel to Fort Valley to meet Peach County in the annual preseason scrimmage.
While the Packers will have only a few days of practice following the GHSA-mandated “acclimation” week to prepare for dealing with the Georgia heat, the early scrimmage does give the Packers 15 days to prepare for the Aug. 20 season-opener in the first Georgia-Florida Challenge.
When Calhoun took over the Colquitt County program in January, there was no scrimmage in place.
In his search for an early August opponent, he found a Class AAA Peach County team that has long been for many years among the best in its classification.
In fact, the Trojans have not missed the state playoffs since 1990 and have won a state championship in 2009 and played for the title in both 2017 and 2018.
Peach County was the state runner-up in those two seasons by a total of five points: losing to Calhoun High 10-6 in 2017 and to Cedar Grove 14-13 a year later.
“They are a really good program,” Calhoun said. “They’ve got great coaches and players and always make a deep playoff run.
“They know what they are doing. They are not going to be afraid of us. And we aren’t going to be afraid of them.”
Kickoff will be at 8 p.m. on Friday in the stadium located at Peach County High School, 3665 Peach Parkway in Fort Valley.
Admission will be $8 at the gate.
Since 2007, Peach County has been under the direction of head coach Chad Campbell, who has led the Trojans to a 160-34 record, an 82.5 winning percentage.
And, since 2013, the Trojans have lost just two region games.
Campbell has been at Peach County since 1993, when he started as an assistant under Neal Rumble.
He took over from Rance Gillespie in 2007 and led the Trojans to a 15-0 record in 2009.
Peach County went 8-4 overall last season and was 6-1 in Region 2-AAA.
The Trojans won their first two playoffs game before being eliminated in the quarterfinals by Pierce County.
In a home-and-home agreement, Peach County will travel to Moultrie in 2023 for the annual scrimmage.
But this year’s 115-mile trip to Fort Valley will help get the Packers become accustomed to climbing aboard the bus and hitting the road.
The 2022 schedule includes the 200-mile trek to Richmond Hill for the regular-season finale, plus, perhaps, some state playoff trips.
The Friday scrimmage will feature limited special teams play and will see the varsity players of each team square off the first three quarters before turning the final 12 minutes over to the junior varsities.
Calhoun is eager to see his first Packers team play.
“The players are picking things up,” Calhoun said. “Their football IQ is good and it’s growing.”
The Georgia High School Football Daily anticipates a strong performance from the Packers.
In Monday’s first issue, the GHSFD ranks Colquitt County No. 1 in Region 1-7A, No. 4 in Class 7A and No. 5 overall in the state.
MaxPreps ranks the Packers No. 85 nationally in its preseason high school football ranking.
Much of the acclaim being sent the Packers way is because of a large and talented group of skill players.
The offense is not radically different from the one run the last three seasons by Justin Rogers and his staff.
“Most spread offenses are similar,” Calhoun said. “But you still want to adapt to your players.”
The Packers appear blessed with outstanding offensive players, including two who have already committed to play collegiately at the University of Georgia — wide receiver Ny Carr and tight end Landen Thomas, both juniors — and another, senior running back Charlie Pace, who has committed to Georgia State.
Junior Neko Fann will start again at quarterback after throwing for 2,104 yards and 29 touchdowns as a sophomore last season.
Carr, who had 40 catches for 856 yards and 13 touchdowns last year, will be a prime target for Fann, as will another junior, Zay Williams.
The receiving corps is as deep as it is talented with Landon Griffin, Jaden Fowler, Makese Wilson, Sam Miller, Everett Green, Will Robbins, Eli Meads, Jah’Boris Fuller and Silvester Carolina III providing depth.
Thomas, who caught 31 passes and scored seven touchdowns last season, is also fearless blocker from the tight end position.
Pace, rushed for 1,138 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021 and also is fine receiver out of the backfield.
Chad White will get opportunities to display his talented ball-carrying as well.
Former Packer all-state center Bryce Giddens has taken over as the offensive line coach and is building around Turk Daniels, Keshaun Palmore, Cole Holmes and Jonathan Vaughn.
Jay’Den Williams, Ja’Nas Daniels, Romel Guerra and Xavier Nickerson II also are battling for playing time.
The Packers lost a large number of defensive contributors from last year’s 8-3 team and there is not a lot of size returning, but Calhoun said the group will “fly to the football.”
Julian Harper is the most experienced player on an offensive front that also includes first-year players Tyshon Reed, Johnny Clay, Xerlando Spradley, Jakari Byrd, Islann Alvarado and Malik Gaines.
Colquitt also lost all of its experienced linebackers, but the inside could be a strong point with Kamal Bonner and Nick Pace.
Bonner, who has committed to play at Georgia Tech, has grown and has moved from safety to linebacker.
After missing last season, Nick Pace will play alongside Bonner with Jerron Blakely expected to fill in nicely.
Starting at the outside linebacker positions will be Daveon Hunt and Qway McCoy.
Longtime cornerbacks coach Dextra Polite likes the potential of his two starters, Carlos Moore and Rajeim McBride.
The safety position could be a strong point with the addition of senior Jack Luttrell, who came to Colquitt County when his father Stan Luttrell joined the Packers defensive coaching staff.
Jack Luttrell has committed to Tennessee.
Lyric Thomas will play at the other corner spot.
Brett Fitzgerald will be back to do the place-kicking after his outstanding freshman season.
Snapper Will Tapscott and hold Eli Meads also return.
The Packers season-opener will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, against Deerfield Beach, Fla., at Martin Stadium at Lowndes in the first Georgia-Florida Challenge.
Lowndes will face American Heritage at 8 p.m. in that day’s second game.
Tickets are $15 and will allow the purchaser to attend both games. Tickets are available at the high school ticket office.
