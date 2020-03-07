VALDOSTA – His high school varsity career is not even two full years old, but Pershaun Fann now owns two seventh-inning game-winning hits.
On this second occasion Friday, Fann was a part of the visiting team when Colquitt County High played its first Region 1-7A doubleheader of 2020 at Lowndes High’s Noel George Field. So, unlike his heroics as a freshman in a non-region game at Packer Park last year, Fann’s clutch two-out two-run single wasn’t a walk-off. Still, it broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh inning of Game 2, and Cameron Summerlin pitched a scoreless bottom half giving Colquitt the two-game sweep of the Vikings.
Before that 3-1 victory, Jeb Johnson pitched into the seventh inning of Game 1 with the Packers on top 4-1. Though Lowndes pushed one run across the plate facing reliever Jacob Welden, it was not enough to keep Colquitt from winning 4-2 and ending a six-game losing streak.
Senior designated hitter Nate Creech drove in two of Colquitt’s four Game 1 runs. Senior first baseman Henry Daniels blasted a solo home run accounting for the first scoring of Game 2. Though the doubleheader started with blistering winds blowing from left to right, weather was never a factor on Friday night (the winds did calm down) other than creating shivering conditions for the house full of spectators quietly supporting both sides.
The Packers began the 2020 season under first-year coach Matt Crews (a longtime assistant at Lowndes) 2-9, and most of that was due to a lack of offensive production. The coach said they faced so many good teams, and the Packers competed enough to have a chance in every game so far. In most games Crews received solid pitching efforts, and not only was that the case Friday, but the defense was stellar as well.
But people were still waiting for Colquitt to ‘hit the ball.’ Hitting is helpful; scoring runs is even more important. The Packers jumped out to a 2-0 Game 1 lead using just one hit, though there were three overall in the top of the second inning.
With one out Daniels walked and sophomore catcher Cole Whatley doubled down the first-base line. Daniels scored on a wild pitch and Creech’s ground-out plated the second run. Both Owen Taylor and Lucas Tostenson proceeded to get base hits, but the Packer lead did not grow.
Through his first four innings, Johnson allowed two hits including a double by Tyler Andrews. That came in the bottom of the third that started with Johnson’s fielding error. That runner, however, was picked off first base by Whatley when the Vikings showed bunt at the plate.
Lowndes also left two runners on (walk and HBP) without scoring in the home fourth.
Each team threatened in the fifth inning, Colquitt’s turn beginning with Taylor’s second hit. As the No. 9 hitter, Tostenson put down a successful sacrifice, and No. 1 Hayden Moore drew a full-count walk. Both moved over from Cannon Whatley’s ‘swinging bunt’ but stayed in scoring position.
Johnson was in a long battle with Andrews, hitting with a teammate on base and one out in his half. The hurler won that war getting Andrews to pop out, then third baseman JT Whatley took a grounder for the third out by a step.
After Cole Whatley bunted two Packers into scoring position in the top of the sixth, Creech singled past a drawn-in infield to deliver his second RBI. There were two on again for Tostenson, who hit a first-pitch grounder Lowndes bobbled in the infield blowing a chance for a double play. Instead, it was 4-0 Colquitt.
The Packers left the bases loaded in the sixth. The LOB total for the game was nine as Fann and Daniels singled in the top of the seventh without scoring.
But it was the pitching and defense that held Lowndes to single runs in the sixth and seventh. Big left-handed hitter Mason Steel doubled to left (everyone playing him to pull) with one out in the Viking sixth. JT Whatley concentrated to catch a pop-up by the mound for the second out, but the Vikings received an error for 4-1.
Consecutive singles beginning the top of the seventh prompted Crews to go to Walden in relief. His linescore included four strikeouts, and the seventh began with Johnson 17 pitches away from the game limit. Lowndes loaded the bases with an infield hit, but Walden got two force-play grounders (one driving home a run) and a game-ending popup.
“Johnson, he’s my bulldog,” said Crews. “He’ll give you a hard time … and it makes it difficult to pull him. He’ll be like ‘No you’re not.’
“Walden did everything we asked of him. He will be a huge piece to our puzzle.”
Game 2
Fann’s clutch hitting came after a rough outing on the pitcher’s mound that – despite not yielding a run – did include four walks. Lowndes in fact put its leadoff runner on base in the first four innings, but only scored one time, that in the bottom of the fourth. Fann also allowed just one hit and struck out two and was able to get out of a jam with runners on second and third in the home second.
Crews said Fann had a great pitching appearance when Colquitt defeated Harrison High in Kennesaw, and even though he was dealing with an abdomen issue, the sophomore wanted the baseball.
Walden checked in for the second time in relief after two walks opened Lowndes’ third. He got two outs (one fielding a bunt himself), walked the bags full, then earned his second assist to end it still tied 0-0
The Packers also couldn’t score in the first three innings despite two hits from Cannon Whatley.
Daniels’ first-pitch home run got the Packers on the board in the top of the fourth. The Vikings answered in their half with two hits following a leadoff walk, McCage Pruitt’s hit tying the game 1-1.
Gavin Steptoe, the eventual winning pitcher, entered here and retired the side. He in fact retired all eight Vikings he faced with three strikeouts and a fine catch running in by Fann, the centerfielder. He’s another pitcher who had a great outing during the Atlanta road trip in February in a game the Packers eventually lost at Grayson.
To win the nightcap in Valdosta, Taylor led off the top of the seventh with a base hit up the middle. Tostenson’s bunt turned into a throwing error, and the two Packers were in scoring position on a first-pitch wild pitch.
Two outs later, it was Fann’s turn, and on 1-2 he coaxed the single up the middle.
“He’s a big-time player,” said Crews. As for others who produced in the doubleheader, Crews said it took some time for Daniels to get his timing down at the plate when he arrived after basketball season. What Creech did he called “unselfish” executing what he needed to do.
“We’re one team with the same goal,” he said. “It’s not about individual stats.”
In the bottom half of the seventh, two Vikings got on base without hits off Summerlin, but JT Whatley’s seventh assist completed the sweep.
“I can’t say enough about our defense,” said Crews about how they stay active in the field moving around from hitter to hitter and communicate, an essential part of baseball as with any other sport. “It’s fun to watch.
“We hate to say it, but the only games that count are the 12 region games.”
The upcoming week features a non-region road trip to Worth County Tuesday and concludes with a Friday doubleheader in 1-7A vs. Camden County at Packer Park. Camden hosted Tift on Saturday instead of Friday this weekend.
