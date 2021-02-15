MOULTRIE — An already busy first week of the 2021 baseball season for coach Matt Crews and his Packers was compressed when Monday's opener at Thomas County Central was postponed and moved to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The first week of the season now includes four games in five days: Tuesday, at Thomas County Central; Wednesday against Hillgrove at Tift County High; Friday, against Starr’s Mill in the 5 p.m. home-opener on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium; and Saturday, against Central of Carrollton at Cook High School.
Colquitt County won its scrimmage against Worth County 18-3 last Thursday and Crews, starting his second season as the Packers coach, was pleased overall with his team’s performance.
“We saw some good things,” he said. “We got our signs in, executed some plays. We got our kids to work on some things.
“And it gave our guys the opportunity to show what they can do.”
The first-week’s schedule will test the Packers pitching staff, but Crews has a plan.
Senior right-hander Jeb Johnson will start on Tuesday and Crews hopes the senior right-hander can go three or four innings and stay under the 65-pitch limit.
After that, “It’s all arms on deck,” Crews said.
Expected to pitch an inning each are Gavin Steptoe, Cameron Summerlin, Bryce Monk, Pershaun Fann and freshman left-hander Mason Moore.
Either Cole Whatley or Henry Underwood will do the catching, with the other serving as the designated hitter.
Whatley’s bat will be a constant in the Packers’ lineup this season.
“I want to have as many people on base as I can when he comes up,” Crews said.
Steptoe will play first base when not on the mound.
Battling for the starting job at second base are Hayden Moore and Paxton Furney.
Davis Dalton will start at shorstop as the Packers wait on the return of Cannon Whatley, who is not ready after undergoing shoulder surgery last July.
Abraham Daniels and Chasyn Miley — a pair of juniors — are challenging for the starting nod at third base.
The talented Fann will start in center field.
Among those Crews will pick from to start on each side of Fann are Moore, Tucker Pitts, Hayes Lightsey and Jace Autrey.
Crews is having to replace seven seniors — Callon Kubiak, JT Whatley, Lucas Tostenson, Owen Taylor, Jacob Walden, Nate Creech and Henry Daniels — from last year’s team.
The Packers were 4-10 when the coronavirus pandemic put an end to the season, but they had just won both games of their region-opening doubleheader against Lowndes.
The early part of the schedule will be challenging, Crews said, especially Hillgrove and Starr’s Mill.
The second week of the season includes a Senior Night game against Lee County on Tuesday, Feb. 23, and a game at Thomasville at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27.
The first week of March features games at Cairo on Monday, March 1 and Lee County on Wednesday, March 3 and a trip to just south of Jacksonville, Fla. to play Fleming Island in a doubleheader on Friday, March 5.
