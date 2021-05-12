MOULTRIE - The first GHSA Bass Fishing State Championship, presented by Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance, was held May 8, at Lake Lanier and the Colquitt County High School team of Jacob Brightwell and Hunter Horne placed 10th.
Brightwell and Horne had a five-bass catch of 14 pounds and 9 ounces.
A second Colquitt County team of Preston Williamson and Chaz Odom placed 44th with a five-fish limit of 8 pounds, 6 ounces.
The inaugural state champions were Jayden Faulkner and Davis Madden of Evans High School with a five-bass catch of 20 pounds and 3 ounces.
A total of 68 boats made the finals from four qualifying tournaments held in January, at Lake Seminole; February, West Point Lake; March, Lake Oconee; and April, Lake Hartwell.
The Georgia High School Association bass fishing coordinator is former Colquitt County coach and athletic director Kevin Giddens.
