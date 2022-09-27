MOULTRIE – There was reason for concern for the Colquitt County coaching staff after watching film last week of the Cedar Grove passing attack.
First of all, when the Packers defeated the Saints a year ago, running back Rashod Dubinion, who rushed for nearly 200 yards against the Packers and is now playing at Arkansas, was the focus of the offense.
With Dubinion gone and tall, athletic and strong-armed sophomore quarterback EJ Colson running the show when the Saints had the football in their first three games, Cedar Grove looked much more dangerous.
Especially with a cast of receivers Colson had teamed up with to score 32 points against Mill Creek, ranked No. 4 in Class 7A, the previous week.
But Packers cornerbacks coach Dextra Polite has been plying his trade for more than two decades in his hometown after playing the position with a good amount of success both for the Packers and at Clemson.
He had faith in his small and still somewhat inexperienced corners heading into the game against the defending Class AAA state champions who are sitting atop the rankings so far this year.
“We knew the quarterback could throw the deep ball and he could throw the fade,” Polite said on Saturday after watching his college alma mater escape with a 51-45 overtime win at Wake Forest. “He’s good. He runs the show for them and he can buy some time.
“And No. 14 (receiver Barry Jackson) can really play. He’s a track guy so he can run. You’ve got to respect that.”
And with four other more-than-capable receivers in Jakyre Horton, Miami Artis Jones, Devin Carter and Ricky Lee, the Saints could flood the secondary with speed.
What to do?
“I just told my guys to go out and play football,” Polite said. “I told them to trust us. We’ve been watching the film. And I told them that we go up against a great bunch of receivers in practice every day.”
Colson did complete 16 passes for 279 yards, but it took him 29 passes to do it. And he threw for 140 yards in the first half, 139 in the second.
The difference was both of his scoring passes came in the first half. The Packers shut him and the Saints out in the final 24 minutes.
One of Colson’s two touchdown passes was a bit controversial.
On what appeared to be the last play of the first half, Jackson took a pass from Colson and raced down to the Packers 9-yard line before being tackled with no time showing on the clock.
But an official threw a flag on the Packers for personal foul and after moving the ball to the Colquitt County 4, the Saints were given an untimed down.
Colson then fired to Jones in the end zone for what ultimately would be Cedar Grove’s last touchdown.
Colquitt’s starting cornerback tandem of seniors Carlos Moore (5-foot-10, 148 pounds) and Raheim “Diggie” McBride (5-foot-11, 160) are not especially big and did not get a lot of playing time as juniors behind Tylan Brice and Nii Edwards last year.
They certainly appeared to have grown up in the second half.
“They were focused,” Polite agreed.
And Polite also likes the work being turned in the second-teamers Ka’Marian Williams and Jah’Boris Fuller.
The corners know a pair of tall and talented safeties – seniors Lyric Thomas and Jack Luttrell – have their backs.
“Those are two smart guys back there,” Polite said.
It was no secret that the Packers defense would be small and inexperienced this season.
But Polite likes the way the group has come together under defensive coordinator Jeremy Rowell and his staff over the first five games.
The forward wall has underappreciated 186-pound senior Julian Harper holding down the nose guard position.
On his left is 6-foot-5, 211-pound Tyshon Reed Jr. who has a famous Packer defensive end name, but did not play football as a sophomore last season. On Harper’s right is Amari Wilson, who is 6-foot-3 and 226 pounds, but, as a sophomore, is also growing into his role.
Jartavius Flounoy and Javaris Parrish are gaining experience in the trenches as well.
Moving Kamal Bonner down from safety to inside linebacker to team with relentless Nick Pace has solidified the middle of the defense. Jerron Blakely fills in admirably.
Seniors Daveon Hunt and Qway McCoy, the Packers’ “Bandit” and “Star” position players, have been patrolling the boundaries with success.
“We want to make the other teams bounce it, because we are so fast,” Polite said.
The victory over Cedar Grove, coming on the heels of the impressive victory over Lee County in which the Packers also won the second half, has helped the Packers to move up to No. 2 in the Class 7A rankings behind unbeaten Buford.
Grayson, last week’s No. 2 team, dropped to No. 10 after falling to Lowndes 24-14.
Polite said he expects 3-1 Lincoln High of Tallahassee, which will be the Packers’ opponent tonigh to also test the Packers secondary.
“It’s going to be another challenge,” Polite said. “I love it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.