MOULTRIE — The Georgia-Florida Challenge that ushered in the Colquitt County and Lowndes football seasons last year lasted just the one season after Florida schools opted out.
But the concept will continue this year when the Packers and Vikings face out-of-state opponents on Saturday, Aug. 19, on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
The Vikings will face Christ School from Arden, N.C., at 4 p.m. and the Packers will play host to Dutch Fork High from Irmo, S.C., at 7 p.m.
Ticket information for the games will be announced later.
Dutch Fork, one of the top programs in South Carolina, went 14-1 last season, winning its sixth Class 5A championship in the last seven years.
The state title was 14th for head coach Tom Knotts, who has won seven in North Carolina and seven more in the Palmetto State.
The Silver Foxes won last year’s title by defeating Fort Dorchester 47-10. It was the 451st win of Knotts’s career.
Dutch Fork’s playoff record under Knotts is 46-6.
“It’s going to be a big test,” said Colquitt County head coach Sean Calhoun, who led the Packers to a 13-1 record and a berth in the state semifinals last year.
“Obviously, they are going to be well-coached. But you like games like this. I’m excited about it. We hope there will be a big ol’ crowd there.”
Colquitt County is expected to again be a state championship contender in Class 7A.
Among the returning offensive starters for the Packers will be record-setting quarterback Neko Fann, wide receiver Ny Carr and tight end Landen Thomas.
Carr and Thomas have committed to play collegiately at Georgia.
Returning receivers Zay Williams and Markese Wilson and linemen Jay’Den Williams, Ja’Nas Daniels and JaQuavian Daniels will add to a potent Packers offense.
The Packers also have high hopes for rising junior running backs Day’Shawn Brown and Ramsey Dennis.
The game against Dutch Fork will be one of nine scheduled to be played in the Hawg Pen in 2023.
The Packers will play host to Cairo in their spring game on May 16, a rare Tuesday evening game.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Because of several conflicts, including Graduation, the two schools’ coaches agreed to play it on a Tuesday.
Less than three months later, the Packers will play host to Peach County at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, in the annual preseason scrimmage.
Colquitt and Peach County held their scrimmage in Fort Valley last August.
All 10 regular-season games will be played on Friday nights.
The season will start on Aug. 25, with Stockbridge returning to Moultrie for the second-straight season.
The first of just three Colquitt County road games will be played on Friday, Sept. 1, at Gene Brodie Field at Tift County.
The Packers will play host to Lee County on Sept. 8, and, after an open week, Cedar Grove will be in town on Sept. 22 and Lincoln High of Tallahassee will be the Homecoming opponent for the second year in a row on Sept. 29.
After another open week, the Packers will travel to Camden County on Oct. 13 and Lowndes on Oct. 20.
Colquitt will conclude the regular season with home games against Valdosa on Oct. 27 and Richmond Hill on Nov. 3.
The Class 7A state playoffs will open on Saturday, Nov. 10.
The next three playoff games are scheduled to be played on Friday nights, Nov. 17, Nov. 24 and Dec. 1.
The state championship game is set for Saturday, Dec. 9.
