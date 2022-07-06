MOULTRIE - Colquitt County High School reserve seat season football tickets will be $100 per seat this year.
The Packers play on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium six times during the regular season.
Reserved seat ticket holders who wish to purchase their tickets at the athletic department office can do so July 11– July 22 before they go on sale to the general public.
The ticket office will be open 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 – noon on Fridays.
Reserved seat tickets purchased at the ticket office can be paid for by cash, check or debit/credit card.
Debit/credit card purchases will be subject to a service charge.
Mail-in payments must be received by July 15, in order to reserve tickets.
On July 12, the athletic department will begin mailing tickets for which it has received payment.
At 8 a.m. on July 27, all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public at the ticket office.
Also on July 11, fans can purchase tickets for the first Georgia-Florida Challenge that will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Martin Stadium at Lowndes High School.
The only ticket for this event is a $15 general admission ticket on the visitor side of the stadium, which will be the Colquitt County sideline.
This ticket is good on the visitor side at Martin Stadium for the 5 p.m. Colquitt County-Deerfield Beach (Fla.) game and the 8 p.m. Lowndes-American Heritage game.
Also, fans are reminded that there will be clear bag policy at all home events at Mack Tharpe Stadium this season.
