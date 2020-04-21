Packer Senior Night pages coming in May

Packer Senior Night
With the cancellation of high school spring sports, several Colquitt County High student-athletes lost out on a chance to win region and state championships. Every senior on a few of the Packer teams lost that one special occasion, the Senior Night, where they are joined by family before a game and the audience hears their accomplishments and future plans. The Moultrie Observer wants to do something to fill in that gap, and thus we announce the Packer Senior Night project. Here, in the month of May we wish to present the seniors of Colquitt County High soccer, baseball and golf on their own page or pages. Coaches of these respective teams were contacted about this project and what we need for it, and now we hope to facilitate their work by asking the seniors and their parents of these aforementioned sports who have not already done so to submit the kind of Senior Night announcement that would be read out at the ceremony and their team individual pictures to matthew.brown@gaflnews.com. Anyone interested in advertising possibilities on this can contact mob.customerservice@gaflnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.