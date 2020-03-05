MOULTRIE – As Colquitt County High’s tennis players look for dry surfaces after two days of heavy rainfall, what’s bigger on the minds of the Packers is the chance to clinch the No. 1 seed for the Region 1-7A playoffs. That’s not just one team, but both the boys and the girls. It’s today (Friday) when Camden County High drives over from Kingsland facing Colquitt County squads carrying 4-0 region records with two more team matches to play.
Once play is done Friday, the Packers turn their attention towards Lowndes High, which will visit from Valdosta on March 10. The remainder of the season after that includes the Viking Invitational in Valdosta, a team match with Thomasville at home and the region playoffs at McKey Park on April 14.
What makes these 4-0 region tennis records stand out the most is that three of the four wins came on the road. It all began the first time Colquitt encountered Camden in southeast Georgia almost a month ago. Then, in mid-February, the Packers went to McKey Park – not the Lowndes campus – for region play with the Vikings.
“They had something going on at their courts,” said Colquitt boys coach Mell Wier. “My kids love McKey. That’s where region is. That’s the big Valdosta city complex. We play a lot of USTA tournaments there. We’re real comfortable there. I’m not saying it played to our advantage, but it wasn’t a negative thing for us.”
It’s like the golf coaches saying they want to play where the championships are going to be decided as much as possible. Colquitt tennis got more exposure to the McKey courts at Valdosta High’s Wildcat Invitational last weekend, and that’s where the Viking Invitational will take place next weekend.
Over the past few seasons, Wier did a bit of tinkering with the boys lineup. This year he’s had three consistent singles players with two seniors and a promising freshman, and he worked in senior Aaron Long as a doubles player when the Packer basketball season ended.
“We’re lucky in that our doubles have been successful,” said Wier. “We’ve played 10 matches and both doubles spots are 8-2. Regardless of the lineup, we’re doing real well with doubles. We’re good; now we have to figure out who’s going to make that next step up.”
The mainstay at No. 1 singles is Hayden Holloway. Wier said he has about a .500 record individually, but that’s because Holloway takes on the best the other side has to offer.
“There are some really solid singles players in this area of the state,” he said. “We have one coming in a couple of weeks who signed with Georgia. That’s the level he ends up facing.
“Nathan Corley at No. 2, I think he’s 8-2. Mark Breedlove, a freshman, is playing No. 3. He’s done real well. He puts a lot into it. He’ll be successful. We just need to make sure he gets going where he needs to be.”
Last summer Breedlove was the youngest player (14) at the USTA All-American College Combine in Orlando.
Most days the No. 1 doubles is Zach Tucker and Jacob Icard, two sophomores. Seniors Ian Small and Long make up No. 2, Collin Fasion also playing with Small in a rotation.
If Colquitt beats Camden today, it’s No. 1 seeds for region; a win for Camden puts the Wildcats back in the hunt.
“Being the 1 seed is very important the way the tournament is set up,” said Wier. “We’ll know (today) if we have to win Tuesday or if we are the 1 seed.”
In that space of time leading up to the playoffs, those matches with Thomasville will give the Packers a real postseason-caliber test. Wier said the Bulldogs could well be a finalist in Class AA this season. He said he’s not concerned with an overall record because he’s always looking to schedule strong clubs no matter their class.
