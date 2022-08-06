FORT VALLEY - Colquitt County scored eight touchdowns, including one by the defense and another on special teams, to defeat Peach County 56-13 in the varsity portion of the scrimmage held on Friday in Fort Valley.
The Class AAA Trojans managed just seven first downs in the three quarters allotted to the two schools varsity teams.
The fourth quarter was turned over to the junior varsities.
Both of Peach’s scores were on long passes, including a 61-yarder in the second quarter that came after the Packers had broken out to a 28-0 lead.
The other Peach County touchdown was on a 69-yard pass with 34 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Packers rolled up 17 first downs and rushed for 240 yards, including 112 on nine carries by senior Charlie Pace, who scored twice.
Ramsey Dennis had 10 carries for 64 yards.
Starting quarterback Neko Fann was 9-for-14 for 91 yards with touchdown passes to Ny Carr and Everett Green.
I’marius Bussie was 6-for-7 for 34 yards.
Six Packers caught passes, including three each by Carr and Zay Williams.
Both teams suffered several dropped passes.
The Packers were flagged for a false start on their first snap, then drove 64 yards for their first touchdown, a 19-yard throw from Fann to Carr in the end zone.
After notching a first down on their next possession, the Trojans promptly snapped the ball over the quarterback’s head and Colquitt recovered on the Peach County 42.
Three first downs later, Ramsey Dennis scored on a 3-yard run and the Packers were up 14-0 with 2:53 left in the first quarter.
With 25 seconds left in the first quarter, Peach fumbled the ball away again and Pace scored on a 12-yard run to help put Colquitt up 21-0.
Again, Peach was unable to muster much offense and Colquitt took advantage when Pace broke loose on a 63-yard touchdown run and the Packers went up 28-0.
Peach finally got on the board with 2:58 left in the half when quarterback Colter Ginn hit Dylan Rumph in stride with a 61-yard touchdown pass.
But Colquitt County countered quickly when Jack Luttrell returned the kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and the Packers led 35-7.
Peach ran 10 plays in the final 2:46 of the half, but were unable to score.
The Packers drove 75-yards on the first possession of the third quarter, culminating in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Fann to Everett Green.
After a quick Peach County three-and-out, the Packer marched 60 yards on eight plays with Day’Shawn Brown going the final 3 yards for the touchdown that helped put the Packers up 49-7.
On the second play of the Trojans’ next possession, linebacker Nick Pace intercepted a pass returned it for a touchdown and Colquitt wentup 56-7 with a minute left in the third quarter.
Ginn threw his second touchdown pass, a 69-yarder, with 34.4 seconds left in the quarter.
The Packers will open the 2022 season at 5 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium at Lowndes High against Deerfield Beach, Fla., in the first Georgia-Florida Challenge.
