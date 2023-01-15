MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County wrestling team was unable to advance at the Class 7A duals prelims on Saturday at West Forsyth, but the Packers did win their match against Peachtree Ridge.
The Packers, the No. 4 seed from Region 1, fell to West Forsyth, the No. 1 team from Region 6, 48-24 in their first match.
And while they could not earn a berth in the state tournament, the Packers did get a 75-6 win over the Lions in their second match on Saturday.
Peachtree Ridge had been eliminated by Harrison 63-18 in its first match.
West Forsyth will advance to the state tournament after eliminating Harrison 45-27 in its second match.
The state championship will be held on Saturday at Buford High School.
Two Region 1 teams will advance to the finals, including region champion and defending state champion Camden County.
The Wildcats defeated South Forsyth 77-6 and Hillgrove 70-6 to advance.
Lowndes, Region 1’s No. 3 team, beat Lambert 45-34 and North Paulding 36-32 to qualify for the finals.
Region 1 runner-up Richmond Hill defeated Forsyth Central 47-18 in its first match, but then was eliminated by North Gwinnett 41-30.
Also in the finals will be Mill Creek, Brookwood, Archer and Buford.
In the loss to West Forsyth, the Packers got pins from JaQuavion “Turk” Daniels at 285, Alan Escobar at 106 and Russell Flowers at 157.
Eric Henson took a 4-1 decision at 126 and Michael Bledsoe earned a 10-3 decision at 150.
Daniels, Escobar and Flowers also won by pin in the match against Peachtree Ridge.
Henson also went 2-0 for the day with a pin against the Lions.
Also getting pins against Peachtree Ridge were Britton Marshall at 130, Ethan Yingling at 170 and Jean Garcia at 190.
Trenton Dunbar took an 8-1 decision at 165.
The Packers will travel to Panama City on Friday and Saturday to compete in the fourth annual George Mulligan Memorial at Bay High School.
