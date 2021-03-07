JEKYLL ISLAND — The Colquitt Count boys golf team shot a 334 to finish 15th in the annual Johnny Paulk Invitational held Saturday at Jekyll Island.
The event drew 22 teams this year.
The Packers were led by Marshall McCranie, who shot an 82.
Chase Blanton, David Strange and Tyler Key each turned in an 84.
Tucker Brown shot 85.
“Windy, cold and rainy,” is how Colquitt County coach Andrew Eunice described the conditions at Jekyll Island. “Toughest conditions we’ll play all year!
“Marshall is starting to play a lot better and we’ll start getting into the 70s again soon! We start region play in Tifton on March 22.”
The Packers will not play this Saturday, but Eunice and Key will compete in the annual Pot o’ Gold Pro-am at Sunset Country Club. On March 22, the Packers will play in the Blue Devil Invitational at Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton.
The other Region 1-7A teams are expected to take part.
The Lady Packers played in a Ryder Cup event on Saturday at Jekyll Island hosted by Glynn Academy.
Colquitt’s girls finished sixth out of 22. Chloe Howell and Sadie Norman combined for a 1-over 73. Tayler Brown and Ann Elyse Clements shot 87.
The Lady Packers will travel to Mirror Lake Golf Club in Villa Rica next weekend to play in the Battle of the Border tournament.
