MOULTRIE – Just a day after being forced to cancel its first two games of the season, Colquitt County was able to add an opponent on Friday.
Down to just six games after having to drop games against Marietta and Brookwood, the first two opponents on an ever-changing 2020 schedule, the Packers picked up Banneker High.
The Trojans will travel to play on the Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium on Friday, Sept. 18, in what will be the opener for both teams.
Banneker, which plays in Region 3-5A, also had its season delayed because of concern over the coronavirus.
The Packers now have seven games and coach Justin Rogers is hoping to add an eighth in coming days. Oct. 2, Oct. 16 and Nov. 20 are open dates.
The Sept. 18 game will be the first between Colquitt County and Banneker, which is located in Atlanta in Fulton County.
Banneker was 4-6 last season, but was 9-2 in 2018 and won a region championship. The 2017 team went 8-3.
But the Trojans also went 0-10 in both 2014 and 2015.
On Thursday, the Packers had to scuttle its Sept. 4 season-opener against defending Class 7A state champion Marietta and Week 2 opponent Brookwood when 12 offensive linemen and three defensive linemen were forced into quarantine after potential exposure to the coronavirus.
Those players must quarantine for 14 days and go through a five-day acclimation period before being able to play.
They will able to take part in full practices on Sept. 13, just five days before the Packers play host to Banneker.
The loss of so many players at one position will make practices difficult, Rogers said.
It also makes it challenging for the football staff to keep the team mentally focused as it faces another three weeks before playing a game.
Rogers said he is changing some of the team’s safety protocols to better help keep players from becoming exposed to the virus.
As of Friday, the Packers schedule looks like this:
2020 schedule
Sept. 18 Banneker H
Sept. 25 Valdosta H
Oct. 2 Open
Oct. 9 at Northside-Warner Robins
Oct. 16 Open
Oct. 23 Alcovy H (Senior Night)
Oct. 30 Camden County H (Homecoming)
Nov. 6 Lowndes H
Nov. 13 at Tift County
Nov. 20 Open
Nov. 27 First round of state playoffs
