MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County football team has filled a couple of holes on its schedule, but one of the additions means traveling to the Atlanta area in Week 2.
The Packers are still planning to go to Marietta on Sept. 4 for its season-opener against the defending Class 7A state champions.
But when Fulton County schools postponed the start of its football season until Sept. 14, the Packers’ Game 2 home game against Westlake on Sept. 11, had to be moved.
That did not turn out to be problem as the Westlake game was moved to Oct. 16, originally an open date for the Packers.
Still, Packers coach Justin Rogers had to scramble to fill the Sept. 11 vacancy.
Brookwood was willing. But only if the Packers agreed to travel to Snellville.
That filled one open date. Apparently, the game against Alcovy, which was thought to be in jeopardy when Newton County schools suspended football indefinitely because of coronavirus concerns, is likely to remain on the schedule.
“They plan on playing,” Rogers said.
Alcovy will be the Packers’ Homecoming opponent for the third year in a row and will visit this season on Oct. 23.
DeKalb County’s defending Class AAA state champion Cedar Grove and Rockdale County’s Heritage High, both originally scheduled to come to Moultrie this season, will not.
The schedule changes mean that Colquitt County’s first home game of the season will be on Sept. 25, when Rush Propst brings his first Valdosta High team to Moultrie for a much-anticipated meeting with the Packers.
The updated schedule now is:
Sept. 4 at Marietta
Sept. 11 at Brookwood
Sept. 18 OPEN
Sept. 25 Valdosta H
Oct. 2 OPEN
Oct. 9 at Northside-WR
Oct. 16 Westlake H
Oct. 23 Alcovy H
Oct. 30 Camden H
Nov. 6 Lowndes H
Nov. 13 at Tift County
Brookwood went just 5-6 last season, finishing third in Region 4-7A and falling 44-41 to North Forsyth in the first round of the playoffs.
But the Broncos are just two years removed from going 11-3 in 2017 and perennially are one of the top programs in Georgia’s highest classification.
Colquitt County is not the only Region 1-7A team with only nine games scheduled.
Defending region champion and state runner-up Lowndes also has just nine after losing an opponent to COVID-19.
All four Region 1-7A teams are currently scheduled to open next week.
Camden County will be home to face Richmond Hill and Tift County will go to Cordele to meet Crisp County on Friday, Sept. 4.
Lowndes will open the next day at 2 p.m. at Archer in the Corky Kell Classic.
The Packers returned to the practice field on Monday.
The team missed four days last week after two players and a coach tested positive for the coronavirus.
PACKERS NOTES: Former Packer Ty French signed in June with Gardner-Webb University, located in Boiling Springs, N.C.
Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker had 116 total tackles, including 11 for losses, and three sacks for the Packers last season.
Gardner-Webb athletics, complying with the Big South Conference's decision, announced recently that it would delay its 2020 fall sports seasons with hopes of perhaps playing those sports in the spring.
Lowndes is ranked No. 9 in the MaxPreps first fall national rankings. Grayson is No. 5.
According to the Georgia High School Football Daily, Colquitt County had the most victories of any team in Georgia’s highest classification over the past decade with 113.
Finishing in the top five are Grayson, with 107 wins; North Gwinnett and McEachern, 100; and Lowndes 93.
Camden County was 11th with 78 and Brookwood, Colquitt County’s Week 2 opponent, was 16th with 72.
The Maxwell Ratings, has Colquitt County preseason ranked No. 1 in Class 7A and No. 1 in the state, according to Monday’s edition of the Georgia High School Football Daily.
The Packers rating is 103.00.
Lowndes is ranked No. 2 in both Class 7A and in the state with a rating of 101.32.
Grayson is ranked No. 3 in both categories with a rating of 99.3.
In Region 1-7A, Camden County is ranked No. 13 and No. 24 and Tift County is ranked No. 14 and No. 25.
The Maxwell Ratings are compiled by mathematician and Georgia High School Football Historians Association founder Loren Maxwell.
The projections are based on historical scores, with the most recent season weighing most heavily.
They do not consider changes in player personnel or coaching staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.