MOULTRIE - When the Colquitt County boys basketball team played at Walton in the first round of the Class 7A tournament last season, the Packers dressed just eight players.
Five were seniors.
Andy Harden was an assistant coach on that team, which lost to the Raiders 60-29 to finish 7-18.
So he knew what he was getting into when he agreed in April to take the reins of the program for a second time.
Harden was Colquitt County’s boys basketball coach for five seasons, from 2013-2014 to 2017-2018, and his next-to-last team was one of the best in school history, going 22-7 and getting the Packers’ first postseason win since 1953.
Colquitt was 14-10 the next season before Harden resigned to become an assistant principal at Willie J. Williams Middle School.
But two years later, he joined the staff of Tremaine Facison, his successor, in time to be on the Packers bench during his son Nathan’s junior and senior seasons.
It would be fair to say that his decision to become the program’s head coach again after Faicson departed last winter is in part to coach his son Cason, a freshman.
And Cason had nine points on a trio of 3-pointers when the Packers played Thomasville on Nov. 7 on the William Bryant Court in a scrimmage.
Unfortunately, the rest of the Packers combined for just 22 points in a 61-31 loss to the Bulldogs.
The elder Harden was not dismayed.
Several players he is counting on this season — including I’marius Bussie, Tyshon Reed Jr., Jakari Byrd and others — are still playing for the 11-0 Packers football team.
And Calvin Washington was the only Packer who played against the talented Bulldogs who was a contributor for Colquitt County last year.
Plus, Harden has an outstanding crop of underclassmen, including several, his son included, who were on the conference champion eighth-grade team last season.
Four of those freshmen cut their teeth against Thomasville, which featured Anthony Dent Jr., who scored 20 points, and Jeray Randall, who scored 18, including 15 on five 3-pointers.
So Harden expects the program’s best basketball will be played two or three years down the road.
Or, as he put it, “There is no drill for experience ... unfortunately.”
“I never felt like we didn’t compete (against Thomasville),” Harden said. “There were times we weren’t in the right spots or times we had to stop and think on the court because we are so young.
“They played hard, but they made a lot of mistakes because they just don’t know yet.”
Part of Harden’s task this season will be to keep his players from getting discouraged.
He keeps telling the freshmen, “You aren’t always going to be ninth-graders. You won’t always be going up against guys who are bigger and faster than your are.
“When that is reversed, that’s when it’s going to be special. They have just got to understand the process.”
In addition to Cason Harden’s nine points, Washington, Matt Bryant and Jae Lamar each had six against the Bulldogs, Luke Brogden had a first-quarter basket and Naryan Sumlin hit a pair of free throws.
Also playing for the Packers were Naryan Edwards, Chris Williams, Jackson Glenn, Keonte Simpson, Zack Palmore and Zy Aldridge.
Those players will reap the benefit of extended playing time until football players trade pads and cleats for shorts and basketball shoes.
When Harden does sit on the Packers bench this season, which won’t be often, he will find one of his favorite former players in the chair next to him.
Da’Nas Andrews, a member of the 2017 Packers, has returned to Colquitt County to teach and coach.
He will help the youngsters learn and progress.
“It’s coming,” said Harden, himself a former Colquitt County player. “We’re going to get back to it. It’s just going to take some time.
“Usually, after a 30-point loss, you don’t say the future is bright, but it is.”
The Packers will open the season on Saturday, Nov. 19, against Westover in Albany.
They will play at home for the first time on Friday, Dec. 2, when Deerfield-Windsor visits.
