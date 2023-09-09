MOULTRIE - When Lee County’s Ousmane Kromah ripped off an 80-yard touchdown run to cut Colquitt County’ lead to 24-14 with just 14 seconds left in the first half of their game held Friday on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium, momentum could have shifted to the Trojans.
But the Packers, ranked No. 2 in Class 7A, held Lee County scoreless over the next 22 minutes and defeated the Trojans 37-20 to raise their record to 4-0.
The loss was the first after three victories for Lee County, ranked No. 4 in Class 6A.
The two programs have now played 12 times and Trojans have yet to come up with a victory.
And, as in the Packers win in Leesburg last year, Colquitt won the second half on Friday.
The game featured the ejection of Lee County coach Dean Fabrizio, who was incensed late in the first half when the Trojans were flagged for targeting while defending a pass intended for Colquitt’s Landen Thomas.
Fabrizio, in his 15th season as the Trojans head coach, walked nearly across the field to voice his displeasure with the officials.
It was the second targeting call against the Trojans in the game.
When Fabrizio was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct with 6:50 left in the third quarter and his team trailing 27-14, the referee chased him.
Neither the long touchdown run by Kromah, nor the ejection of their coach, could inspire the Trojans to find a way past the Packers.
Lee’s only score in the second half came on a 60-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Weston Bryan to Demario Haire with 2:17 left in the game.
It only managed to cut Colquitt County’s 23-point lead to 17 points.
“Minus a few plays, I thought our defense played really well,” Packers coach Sean Calhoun said. “I was proud of our effort and energy. They have a hard offense to stop and a hard running back to stop.”
Kromah, a junior who rushed for more than 3,300 yards in his freshman and sophomore seasons - including 202 against the Packers in Leesburg last year - was held under 200 on Friday.
The 215-pounder scored Lee County’s first touchdown on a 1-yard plunge in the first quarter and also had a 30-yard run to the Packers 10 in the fourth quarter.
But he fumbled at the end of that run and Colquitt’s Johnny Clay claimed it.
Colquitt’s offense was inconsistent and three times Brett Fitzgerald was called on to to finish drives with field goals.
“We were off a little bit tonight,” Calhoun said. “We have got to find that killer instinct. We have got to score touchdowns in the red zone.”
Ramsey Dennis turned in touchdown runs of 24 and 1 yards and Day’Shawn Brown got the Packers first score on a run for a yard out.
Neko Fann accounted for the Packers other touchdown, throwing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Ny Carr with 29 seconds left in the half.
It was Fann’s 14th touchdown pass of the season.
Fann was 19-for-29 for 200 yards and the scoring toss to Carr. He also carried the football six times for 31 yards.
Dennis carried 13 times for 62 yards and the two touchdowns. His only pass reception went for one yard.
Brown carried seven times for 27 yards.
Carr led the Packers with seven pass receptions for 113 yards and a touchdowns.
Zay Williams had six for 43 yards and Sam Miller had the first three receptions of his varsity career for 27 yards.
And with Florida State head coach Mike Norvell in attendance, FSU-committed Landen Thomas had two catches for 16 yards.
Colquitt scored on its first possession, driving 62 yards in eight plays to Brown’s touchdown and the first of Fitzgerald’s four extra points.
The Packers held the Trojans on downs on Lee County’s first possession after the Brown touchdown.
But later in the quarter, Lee drove 49 yards to tie the game.
Colquitt broke that tie and took a lead it would’t relinquish on the first play of the second quarter.
On a first-and-10 from the Lee County 24, Dennis bolted up the middle, shed several tacklers and raced to the end zone.
Colquitt added to its lead with a 31-yard field goal by Fitzgerald with 5:46 left in the half.
Ty Lamar came up with an interception with 5:10 left in the half, but Packers were unable to do anything with it and punted the ball back four plays later.
Colquitt stopped Lee County on a fourth-and-7 from the Packers 36 later in the second quarter.
Five plays later, on a first-and-15 from the Lee County 41, Thomas was hit while attempting to make a catch of a Fann pass.
The flag was thrown against Lee County for targeting with 37 seconds left in the half and Febrizio complained vociferously before returning to the sideline.
Two plays later, Fann hit Carr slanting across the end zone and Fitzgerald’s conversion put the Packers up 24-7 with 29 seconds left in the half.
On the first play after the kickoff, Kromah broke several tackles and showed deceptive speed in going 80 yards for the score.
But by the time Lee County next reached the Colquitt County end zone, the outcome was no longer in doubt.
Fitzgerald kicked field goals of 25 and 21 yards in the third quarter, one of the few periods in which the Packers have not scored a touchdown this season.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, the Lee County punter was unable to handle a snap and the Packers recovered the ball on the Lee County 5.
Two plays later, Dennis had his second touchdown and the Packers led 37-14 with 11:15 remaining.
But the Trojans offense, built around Kormah, was unable to throw the football effectively, except on the lone touchdown pass, the rest of the way.
Also in Region 1-7A on Friday, Lowndes is now 3-0 after a 23-12 victory over Rock Creek Christian Academy of Upper Mariboro, Md.; Camden County shelled New Hampstead 51-7; and Valdosta slugged Warner Robins 45-12.
Richmond Hill will play Florida’s Creekside High on Saturday.
The Packers will be off on Friday, Sept. 15, and will return to The Hawg Pen on Sept. 22 to play host to 2-2 Cedar Grove, which defeated Collins Hill 37-26 on Friday.
