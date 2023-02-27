DOUGLAS - The Colquitt County baseball team reached the .500 mark on Monday defeating Pierce County 6-4 in a game played at South Georgia State College.
And, as usual, the top three hitters in the Packers lineup inflicted plenty of damage.
Neko Fann, Mason Moore and Cam Cook combined to go 4-for-9, score four runs and drive in five.
But that is par for the course for the three juniors over the first nine games of the season.
Fann is hitting .423 with three doubles, a triple and six runs batted in; Moore is hitting .379 with three doubles, a triple and eight RBIs; and Cook is hitting .333 with four doubles, a triple and seven runs batted in.
The trio’s fine work at the plate made a winner of junior right-hander Garron Wingate, who went the first four-plus innings and and was charged with three runs, but did not give up a hit. He did walk six and hit a batter.
Christian Hill relieved Wingate in the fifth and got the save. He gave up a run and all three Pierce hits.
The Packers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Fann was hit by a pitch and Moore walked.
Cook singled in Fann, and Moore scored when Adam Beverly grounded into a double play.
Fann was hit by a pitch in the second inning as well and scored on a double by Moore to give the Packers a 3-0 lead.
Colquitt extended its lead to 6-1 in the fourth when Jaxon Chambers and Hayden Hembree walked to start the inning.
Fann doubled in Chambers and Moore tripled in Cayden Parker, who was running for Hembree, and Fann.
Pierce scored two runs in the fifth inning and another in the sixth, but Hill retired the Bears in order in the seventh as Colquitt went to 4-4-1 on the season.
The Packers will be back on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium at 6 p.m. Thursday to take on former region adversary Coffee High.
The Trojans were 3-4 heading into Tuesday’s game at Toombs County.
