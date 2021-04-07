MIAMI - The Colquitt County baseball team scored two runs in the top of the seventh to break a 3-3 tie and then held on to defeat Miami Springs 5-3 on Tuesday at Miami Christian School.
The victory gave the Packers a sweep of their two Spring Break games in Miami.
Colquitt defeated Miami Christian 6-4 on Monday.
Miami Springs led 3-2 on Tuesday before a Gabe Horne RBI double tied the game in the top of the sixth.
Gavin Steptoe singled in the tie-breaking run for the Packers in top of the seventh.
Jeb Johnson, pitching in relief of starter Cameron Summerlin, held Miami Christian scoreless over the final two innings.
Summerlin gave up just one earned run and four hits over the first five innings. He struck out eight.
The Packers banged out 11 hits, including three by Cole Whatley.
Steptoe and Cannon Whatley each had two hits.
Cam Cook, Chasyn Miley and Davis Dalton added singles.
The Packers, now 9-15, will be off until Monday when they travel to Adel to meet Cook High.
Colquitt will be back at Ike Aultman Field and Jerry Croft Stadium on Friday, April 16, for a Region 1-7A doubleheader against Camden County.
