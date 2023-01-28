MOULTRIE - By a four-point margin, the Colquitt County boys basketball team got its second win of the season Friday night against the Camden County Wildcats on the William Bryant Court.
The Packers are now 2-14 on the year.
“I’m proud of the kids,” said head coach Andy Harden. “They all came to practice this week and worked their tails off.”
Last time they played the Wildcats, on January 6, the Packers were defeated 56-43 in Kingsland.
This time, they took the lead early on with the first basket of the game - a 3-point shot by Calvin Washington - and the Packers held strong against the Wildcats. Only once did Camden hold an advantage when they led by only a point early in the first quarter.
The game ended at 46-42.
“The younger players are getting better,” said Harden. “They are very coachable and play hard.”
And play hard they did. The energy in the gym was ecstatic as the boys fought for their victory and were cheered on by the crowd.
By halftime both Washington and I’marius Bussie had scored on 3-point shots and Bussie had an easy break away layup after stealing the ball.
Starting the fourth quarter with the Packers leading 36-28, those last eight minutes had the most baskets of any quarter and both coaches were animated as they yelled to their players to try and help their team get the win.
With only minute left in the game, the Packers were ahead by five points. Those last 60 seconds were a tough battle as seven baskets were scored between the two teams as they both fought for victory.
Packers Tyson Reed, Bussie, and Jakari Bryd all scored points in that last minute to help secure the win.
Washington was the high scorer for the Packers, bringing in 14 points, six of which were on 3-point shots. Bussie was the second top scorer with 10 points, followed closely by Byrd, who scored nine.
In addition to being one of the top scorers, Bussie was also named the King of the Pack during the halftime event. The other nominees for King of the Pack were Gabriel Barrios, Jhaylun Collins, Hogan Horne, Jaden Singletary and Luke Brogden.
“At the end of the day, a win is a win. That’s all you can ask for,” said Harden.
The Packers will put their 1-4 Region 1-7A record on the line on Tuesday when they host Lowndes.
