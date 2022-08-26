MOULTRIE - In its second straight game affected by the weather, Colquitt County defeated visiting Stockbridge 29-0 on Friday on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium in a contest called at halftime because of lightning in the area.
The victory gives the Packers a 2-0 record as they prepare to face Tift County next Friday, also at home.
The Packers, who opened with a 37-0 victory over Deerfield Beach, Fla., last Saturday in a game that was delayed by lightning by nearly two hours in the second quarter, have now played six quarters without allowing a score.
And the Packers have put up 66 points in those six quarters.
The contest against Stockbridge, which had bused down from Henry County, started 47 minutes late because of lightning.
And, for one play, the Region 5-4A Tigers appeared to want to make a game of it after they finally took the field.
On the first play after the opening kickoff, Stockbridge quarterback Cobey Thompkins completed a 14-yard pass to Malachi Hailburton.
But it was Thompkins only completion in seven attempts and it went for one of only four first downs the Tigers managed.
After the next three plays failed to make a first down, Stockbridge punted and the Packers proceeded to drive 83 yards in 16 plays for their first touchdown.
The nearly five-minute march ended when tight end Landon Thomas lined up in the “Wild Hawg” formation and ran up the middle to score from eight yards out.
Eli Meads, the holder on extra point attempts, ran in the 2-point conversion on a set play and the Packers led 8-0 with 4:27 left in the first quarter.
Colquitt then forced another Stockbridge punt, but the Packers ill-advisedly touched the ball as it rolled downfield and the Tigers recovered.
Four plays later, Stockbridge lined up in punt formation for a third time in the quarter and snapped the ball over the punter’s head.
Colquitt fell on the ball on the Stockbridge 24 and two plays later Neko Fann connected with Thomas on a 25-yard touchdown pass.
Thomas shook off one Tiger tackler and fended off another en route to the end zone.
Brett Fitzgerald tacked on the extra point and Colquitt led 15-0 with 19 seconds left in the first quarter.
On Stockbridge’s next possession, senior running back Isaiah Benn ripped off consecutive runs of 19 and 21 yards to give the Tigers a first down at the Colquitt 40.
But two plays later, Thompkins fumbled and linebacker Qway McCoy picked it up and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown.
Following Fitzgerald’s conversion, Colquitt led 22-0 with 10:28 still left to play in the half.
Stockbridge’s errors continued on its next possession.
After the poor punt snap that cost them 27 yards and eventual touchdown and a fumble return for a score, Thompkins’s second-down pass was intercepted by Lyric Thomas, who ran it 27 yards to the Stockbridge 23.
Five plays later, Fann threw his second touchdown pass of the game, a 5-yarder to Za’Mari Williams.
Fitzgerald tacked on the extra point and the Packers led 29-0 with 7:48 remaining.
Colquitt came up with a third-straight turnover moments later when Raheim McBride picked off another Thompkins pass.
Colquitt was unable to muster either a first down or a touchdown on its next possession and was forced into its only punt, a 42-yarder by Jack Luttrell.
Stockbridge got the last of its four first-half first downs on its next possession, but punted again and the Packers ran out the clock on the half and, ultimately, the game.
Unofficially, Fann completed 11-of-14 passes for 99 yards and two scores.
Ny Carr had four of those receptions for 41 yards. Thomas had three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown and Williams grabbed three for 16 yards and his third touchdown of the young season.
Colquitt rushed for just 63 yards, with Fann the leader with 16 on two carries.
Charlie Pace had 12 yards on four carries; Ramsey Dennis 10 on three attempts; Chad White with seven on his first two carries of the season; and Thomas with eight yards and a score on his only tote.
The Packers defense held the Tigers to just 83 yards, 40 of which came on back-to-back carries by Benn in the second quarter.
And the two interceptions and the scoop-and-score were demoralizing.
Stockbridge falls to 1-1 as it prepares to play host to Dougherty next Friday.
The Packers will be back at home next Friday to take on Tift County at 7:30 p.m.
The Blue Devils, who are not a member of Region 1-7A this season, are 0-2.
After dropping its opener 55-7 to Coffee at home, Tift fell at Dutchtown 33-7 on Friday.
