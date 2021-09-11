VALDOSTA – Charlie Pace scored his fourth touchdown of the game with 1:16 remaining as Colquitt County held off Valdosta for a 48-42 victory on Cleveland Field at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium on Friday.
The Wildcats had scored with 3:02 left to go up 42-41, but a 41-yard completion from Neko Fann to Ontavious Carolina put the ball on the Valdosta 3 with just over two minutes left.
It took three tries, but Pace punched in what would be the deciding score.
Valdosta had one last possession starting with 1:10 left in the game.
The Wildcats got one first down on a pass interference penalty, but then threw four straight incomplete passes to turn the ball back over to the Packers with 32 seconds remaining.
The Packers led 34-15 with 5:50 left in the third quarter, but the Wildcats rallied to take a 35-34 lead with 10:59 left in the game.
Fann then connected with Landen Thomas on 41-yard touchdown pass 59 seconds later and Colquitt regained the lead.
Then the two longtime rivals swapped touchdowns in the final three minutes, with the Packers getting the final one.
Fann completed 10-of-13 passes for 252 yards and two scores.
Pace rushed for 122 yards on 24 carries.
Wheeler had four catches for 56 yards and Thomas had three for 126 and a pair of scores.
The Wildcats rushed for 246 yards, including 140 by Terrell Denson and 65 by Kaleb Robinson, and the Packers had to overcome 18 penalties for 155 yards.
But Colquitt persevered to beat the Wildcats for the second-straight year.
The Packers lost 50-49 the last time they played on Cleveland Field in 2019.
Valdosta still owns a 71-32-4 edge in the series that began in 1913, but the Packers have now won eight of the last nine and 10 of the last 16.
With the victory, the Packers are 3-1 after opening against four top 10-ranked teams.
Valdosta, which was forced to forfeit the previous week’s game against Bainbridge because of virus protocols, falls to 1-3.
The Packers fumbled away the game's opening kickoff and the Wildcats needed just five plays to score on a 7-yard run by Robinson.
But the Packers’ Tylan Brice blocked the extra point and Valdosta’s lead was just 6-0 with 9:49 left in the quarter.
Colquitt bounced back quickly, going 60 yards on 10 plays with Baby D Wheeler scoring a 2-yard reverse. Brett Fitzgerald’s conversion put the Packers up 7-6.
Fann completed back-to-back passes of 14 yards to Pace and 12 yards to Carolina in the drive.
The Packers extended the lead to 14-6 when, on the first play of the second quarter, Fann spied Thomas wide open in the Valdosta secondary and the sophomores combined on a 75-yard touchdown pass.
Fitzgerald converted and Packers scored once again with 8:57 left in the half on a 21-yard run by Charlie Pace to go up 20-6.
The was the extra point wide left and the Packers were penalized 15 yards on the kickoff for unsportsmanlike conduct on the touchdown.
The Wildcats were able to take over on their own 47 after the kickoff and used the short field to marched to a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joseph Gardner to Chris Wolfe with 5:35 left in the half.
Quan Gammage blocked the extra point, but the Packers' lead had been cut to 20-12.
Colquitt was unable to move on its next possession and after a punt, Valdosta again started from its own 47.
Buoyed by another unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Packers, the Wildcats final possession of the first half resulted in a 37-yard field goal by Delroy Mattis.
Colquitt was flagged for five penalties in the second quarter, including 15 yards each on the two unsportsmanlike calls and a pass interference infraction.
The Packers extended their 20-15 halftime lead by scoring on their first two possessions of the third quarter.
Pace scored on a seven-yard run to finish off Colquitt’s first possession and scored on a 12-yard run at the end of the second, to extend the Packers lead to 34-12 with 5:50 left in the third quarter.
But there was plenty of scoring yet to come.
Valdosta immediate drove to a 7-yard touchdown run by Robinson with 2:47 left in the quarter to cut the Packers lead to 34-22, and 1:43 later, a 44-yard punt return by Chris Wolfe set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Robinson to make it 34-28.
Brice blocked his second extra point attempt to keep the Packers’ lead at six with 1:04 left in the third quarter.
After the Packers punted away their first possession of the fourth quarter, Denson bolted 55 yards around the Valdosta right perimeter for a touchdown and the conversion by Mattis gave the Wildcats a 35-34 lead, their first since the first quarter.
Fann’s 41-yard touchdown pass to Thomas and Fitzgerald’s conversion gave the lead back to the Packers less than a minute later.
Valdosta turned the ball over on downs its next possession, but after taking over again with 3:41 left, needed only three plays to score on Robinson’s third touchdown.
Mattis converted and the Wildcats were again up by one, this time with 3:02 left.
But Fann had one more big play in him and his long pass to Carolina set up Pace for the game-winner.
The Packers are scheduled to meet Heritage High of Conyers next Friday at Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
The Patriots’ game against Hapeville Charter scheduled for last Friday was called off.
