MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County boys basketball team had 11 players to score, including three in double-digits, in a 69-37 victory over Valwood on Tuesday on the William Bryant Court.
The game was a tuneup for the Packers' 2021-2022 season-opener scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Valdosta.
The Packers hit 8-of-13 shots from the floor to jump out to an 18-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended their advantage over the Valdosta's GISA school to 32-13 at the half.
Senior Nathan Harden scored eight of his 10 points in the first quarter to get the Packers off to a fast start.
Dy Williams and Lakeem Harper each had 12 points to lead the Packers.
Calvin Washington added eight; Montana Edwards had seven; D'Marion Williams had six; Cameron Johnson scored five; Tyshon Reed had three; and Avari Blackwell, Jakira Byrd and Jah'Boris Fuller each had two.
Coach Tremaine Facison called the win "a blessing."
"It's always good to win," Facison said. "But what we have got to focus on now is playing together as a team and not worrying about who scores the most points."
Facison gave a shout-out to his staff, which this season includes former Packers head coach Andy Harden.
"They are A-one," Facison said. "And the kids seem to be enjoying what we've got going on."
The Packers have a challenging start to season with games against Valdosta, Spencer, Westover and Monroe coming up in the next month.
All are ranked in the top 10 in their classifications, Facison said.
"I think we've got the toughest schedule in the region," Facison said. "People have to understand it may not result in wins, but when the start the region, that is when it will show."
