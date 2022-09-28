MOULTRIE – Colquitt County kept its perfect season alive with a 30-7 victory over Lincoln High of Tallahassee on Wednesday in The Hawg Pen and now will have a few extra days to rest, heal and prepare for the October 14 Region 1-7A opener at home against Camden County.
The game came just five days after the Packers defeated Cedar Grove 39-17 and was one of more than 100 played early in the week in anticipation of possible storms associated with Hurricane Ian on Friday.
The Packers did not look sharp offensively, but dominated the Trojans defensively.
Colquitt got interceptions from Nick Pace and Lyric Thomas and also recovered a Lincoln fumble.
The Packers held the visitors to an unofficial 187 yards on the ground and only 64 through the air.
The Trojans completed just 2-of-8 passes for four yards in the last two quarters as they tried to battle back from a 20-7 halftime deficit.
Lincoln’s only touchdown came on a 12-yard run by Joseph Sobieski with 1:07 left in the first quarter.
The game was the second in five days for the Packers in which they did not allow a second-half score.
Colquitt got another 100-yard, two-touchdown effort from Charlie Pace.
Neko Fann unofficially completed just 12-of-24 passes for 91 yards, but he was victimized by several drops.
Packers coach Sean Calhoun refused to use the quick turnaround as an excuse for his team’s uneven play.
“We just have to work on being more consistent,” he said.
Colquitt scored quickly in what might be the first Wednesday game in Packer history.
Nick Pace intercepted Ayden Fryar’s second pass of the game and returned it 42 yards to the Lincoln 15 less than two minutes into the game.
The pick set up big brother Charlie Pace’s first touchdown of the game on a 6-yard run with 9:29 left in the first quarter.
A 2-point conversion run failed, but the Pack was up 6-0 early.
Lincoln was unable to gain a first down on its next possession and its punt traveled just 11 yards enabling Colquitt to take over at the Trojans 35.
But a swing pass from Fann to Pace was ruled a lateral and a fumble and the Trojans recovered.
Again, the Trojans were forced to punt and again it was a poor one, traveling just 14 yards.
The Packers cashed this gift in, however.
Chad White broke off a 49-yard run to the Lincoln 4 and two plays later Landen Thomas plowed into the end zone.
Chad Fitzgerald’s conversion put the Packers up 13-0 with 6:22 still remaining in the first quarter.
The Trojans then countered the Packers touchdown with what proved their only touchdown of the game.
Lincoln drove 76 yards in 13 plays to score on a 12-yard run by Joseph Sobeski. Crete Carter converted to pull the Trojans to within six at 13-7.
They would get no closer as the Packers first-team and reserved defenders were stubborn the rest of the night.
Colquitt added to its lead in the second quarter when Fann polished off an 80-yard dive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Thomas.
Fitzgerald’s second point-after put the Packers up 20-7 with 6:19 left in the half.
The big play in the drive was a 31-yard canter by Charlie Pace to the Lincoln 18.
Punter Jack Luttrell kept the Packers first drive of the second half alive when he tucked the ball and ran 25 yards for a first down.
But the Packers were unable to generate another and Luttrell finally did punt the ball away four plays later.
Lincoln punter Jayden Milton later tried to emulate Luttrell’s effort, but his attempt to run from punt formation came up short and gave Colquitt a first down on the Lincoln 20.
Colquitt again stalled, this time on the Lincoln 3 and Fitzgerald was summoned to boot a 20-yard field goal. It was the sixth of the season the sophomore kicker and it put the Packers up 23-7.
Lincoln’s final punt of the game came late in the third quarter and set the Packers up on its own 33.
Charlie Pace then accounted for all 67 yards on the ground on four rushing attempts, the final one going just one yard to the end zone to score the final touchdown of the game.
Fitzgerald’s final conversion made it 30-7 Colquitt.
Lyric Thomas got his third interception of the season on the first play after the kickoff, but the Packers turned ball back over four plays later when Fann fumbled.
Lincoln turned the ball over on downs on each of its final two possessions and the Packers had their second win of the season over a Florida opponent.
The Packers were the only Region 1-7A team to play this week and they join Valdosta atop the league standings with a 6-0 record.
Colquitt will be off on Friday, October 7, when Camden County (4-2) visits Richmond Hill (3-3) and Valdosta (6-0) visits Lowndes (3-2) to open region play.
“The next four days we are going to let the kids rest up,” Calhoun said. “We’ve got Camden coming up in region play and that’s what matters. We are 6-0 now and exactly where we want to be.
“The next four games are what matter.”
