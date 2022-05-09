LILBURN - Parkview scored three runs in the third inning and went on to defeat Colquitt County 6-2 on Monday in the first game their Elite Eight doubleheader at Hugh Buchanan Stadium.
If the Packers can win Monday's Game 2, a deciding game will be played on Tuesday.
Parkview starter went Ford Thompson went the first five innings and gave up both Packers runs.
Two Parkview pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts.
On the mound, Thompson was backed by a pair of two-run homers hit by Jayden Talik and Garrett Lamber.
Parkview had eight hits and did not commit an error.
The Packers had seven hits, but committed three errors.
Talik's homer in the third inning came after the inning was extended by a pair of Colquitt County errors.
