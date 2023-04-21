MOULTRIE, Ga. - Bryce Alewine hit a three-run first-inning home run and East Coweta went on to a 9-4 victory over Colquitt County on Friday in the first game of a first-round playoff doubleheader in Sharpsburg.
The Packers cut the Indians' lead to 5-3 in the top of the fifth inning on a two-run homer by Neko Fann, his first round-tripper of season.
But the Region 2-champion Indians answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth and just need to win Friday's second game to advance to the second round of the playoffs.
If the Packers win the second game, a deciding game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.
