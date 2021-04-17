MOULTRIE - Camden County scored four runs in the top of the first inning and went to a 6-2 victory and earn a split in a Region 1-7A doubleheader played on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium on Friday.
The Packers won the first game 3-1 behind the complete-game pitching of Jeb Johnson.
The second-game loss drops the Packers to 10-17 overall and 3-7 in the region.
The Packers will be back at Packer Park on Tuesday to play host to Bainbridge at 6 p.m.
Colquitt will conclude its region schedule on Friday with a home doubleheader with Tift County.
After being held to just one run in the first game on Friday, Camden used four singles and a hit batsman to score four times in the top of the first inning of Game 2.
The Wildcats added two more runs in the top of the fourth and led 6-0 before the Packers added single runs in the sixth and seventh.
Colquitt managed just two hits - singles by Henry Underwood and Gavin Steptoe - in the game.
Underwood led off the bottom of the sixth with his fourth hit of the doubleheader. He was replaced by courtesy runner Jackson Avera, who scored the first Packers run when Cannon Whatley walked with the bases loaded.
In the seventh, Steptoe got a one-out single and scored on a bases-loaded walk by Davis Dalton.
Two Camden County pitchers combined to strike out 13 Packers in the game.
