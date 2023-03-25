MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County baseball team managed no runs and just 17 hits while being swept in its three-game Region 1-7A series against Lowndes.
After dropping Game 1 by a 10-0 score on Tuesday at Lowndes, the Packers were blanked 13-0 and 10-0 on Friday on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium.
Colquitt falls to 8-10 overall, but more importantly, is now 1-5 after its first two region series.
Lowndes takes the upper hand in the region and is now 6-0, having also swept Richmond Hill.
The Packers will also face another undefeated region team when Valdosta shows up on Tuesday at Packer Park.
The Wildcats swept their region-opening series against Camden County, taking the first two games by 7-1 scores and winning the second game of Friday’s doubleheader in Kingsland 9-7.
After Tuesday’s game in Moultrie, the Colquitt County-Valdosta series will move to Valdosta for a doubleheader next Friday.
The Packers will certainly have to regroup after having lost all three games by the GHSA run rule and were outscored by a combined 33-0.
The first two games went just five innings; the third, six innings.
And while the Packers were forced to use seven pitchers, including Jaxon Chambers twice, Lowndes needed only its starter in each of the three games.
Not only did the Vikings pound out 31 hits in the three games, they made only two errors.
After the loss in the first game on Friday and the celebration of the 2003 team’s state championship between games, the Packers showed glimpses of mounting some offense in the nightcap.
Colquitt had baserunners in all six innings, but could not manage a clutch hit.
Cam Cook and Mason Moore had two-out hits in the first inning, but were stranded.
Chambers led off the second with a single, but advanced only as far as third.
The Packers best chance to get on the scoreboard came in the third when Brady DeRosso rifled a two-out single, but Adam Beverly was thrown out at the plate by Lowndes center fielder Qrey Lott.
The first three innings of Friday’s second game were scoreless. The Vikings scored all 10 of their runs, including five in the fifth, in the final three innings.
Lott had a big offensive evening on Friday, with a double and a single and three RBIs in the opener and a three-run homer in the second game.
Only three Packers had multiple hits in the three-game series: DeRosso and Landon Griffin each had three and Neko Fann and Tucker Sparkman each had two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.