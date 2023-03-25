Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN COOK...NORTHWESTERN LOWNDES...NORTHERN BROOKS AND SOUTHEASTERN COLQUITT COUNTIES... At 545 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pavo, or 14 miles north of Quitman, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Valdosta, Hahira, Pavo, I-75 At Exit 16, Remerton, Morven, Berlin, Cecil, Barney, I-75 At Exit 29, Greggs and I-75 At Exit 22. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH