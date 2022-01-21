MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County boys swimming team had a pair of gold-medal performances and the girls had two second-place finishes in relay events in Coffee High School’s 18th annual Trojan Invitational held last Saturday in Douglas.
Tift County was first in the girls competition with the Lady Packers finishing second.
Coffee, Valdosta, Vidalia and Toombs County also competed.
The Coffee High boys placed first with the Packers coming in fourth among the six teams competing.
Case Gregory took a first-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.22.
He also earned a silver medal in the 200-yard individual medley.
Gregory also led off for the boys 200-yard freestyle relay team that won the 200-yard freestyle relay event.
Bo Bridges, Tuck Gregory and Tripp Gregory were the other members of the relay team.
Tripp Gregory also competed in the 50-yard freestyle and earned a team point with a sixth-place finish.
Bridges was 13th in the 50-yard freestyle.
The Lady Packers got one second-place finish from the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Hannah Huante, Caroline Chapura, Chloe Tillman and Maggie Bishop.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Ellery McBryde, Rebecca Perez, Mattie Rigsby and Rylie Everson also earned 10 team points for its runner-up finish.
Huante, Bishop and McBryde turned in third-place individual finishes.
Huante’s came in the 200-yard individual medley; Bishop’s was in the 500-yard freestyle; and McBryde’s was in the 100-yard backstroke.
Everson had fourth-place finishes in both the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke.
Bishop had a fifth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard medley relay team of Bishop, Huante, Tillman and Chapura also finished fifth.
Also earning points for the Lady Packers were Chloe Tillman, who was sixth in the 100-yrd freestyle, and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of McBryde, Perez, Rigsby and Everson, which also placed sixth.
Rose Cooper and Marina Perez also participated for the Lady Packers.
Colquitt County will be back in Douglas on Friday, Jan. 28, to compete in the Region 1-7A swim meet, which will start at 3 p.m.
