Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Florida and Georgia, including the following areas, in Florida, Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, Madison and Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected in the watch area today, with local amounts over Southwest Georgia exceeding 3 inches. This will come on top of locally heavy rains which already occurred over the course of Thursday night, Friday, and Friday night. Locations that received the heaviest rain on Friday will be especially vulnerable to additional rainfall, including areas from Madison, Florida, to Lake Park, Georgia. If these rainfall amounts come quickly on soil that is already wet, then flash flooding would be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&