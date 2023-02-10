MOULTRIE, GA – Winning their game against Richmond Hill on Friday night at home by one point, the Colquitt County boys basketball team extends its season another two games as they continue in the 1-7A region tournament.
The score was 42-41.
After ending Richmond Hill’s season, the Packers will now face top-seeded Valdosta at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Valdosta, the tournament site.
Though Colquitt County ended the night with a victory, the game was a rocky one. The Packers trailed in every quarter and starting the fourth quarter were behind by 11 points.
“We missed a lot of free throws and easy lay-ups,” said head coach Andy Harden. “We had to work hard for that one.”
I’marius Bussie was the top scorer for the Packers with 18 points. He brought in one 3-point basket during the fourth quarter, and was the only one successful in scoring during the third quarter with just four points.
Jakari Byrd scored 12 points for the Packers, being the second highest scorer for the evening. Half of his points were made during the second quarter. It was also during this quarter that he had back-to-back baskets. The first a rebound shot and the second a tricky 360 pivot around the Wildcat players.
“It’s a game like this that lets you see what can happen when you don’t give up,” said Harden.
Only two Packers were successful with the 3-point shot: Calvin Washington and Bussie each made one. Both shots were made during the fourth quarter, and it was Bussie’s basket that allowed the Packers to tie the Wildcats at 37-37, the first time they weren’t at a disadvantage. At this point, there was only 2:15 left in play.
Ty Lamar had five points. One of his baskets came after stealing the ball early in the fourth quarter and he inadvertently brought his team more than two points with his basket.
Richmond Hill was charged with a technical foul after Lamar’s basket and Bussie made both free throws, closing the score to a one-point margin.
“At the end of the day the boys found a way to win,” said Harden. “That's all you can ask for.”
Colquitt and Richmond Hill had split their two regular-season games, with each winning at home.
The Packers and the Lady Packers are both guaranteed two more games in the region tournament.
Camden County will travel to play Richmond Hill at 6 p.m. Monday in the girls play-in game. The winner will meet Valdosta’s top-seeded Lady Wildcats at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Colquitt’s girls will meet Lowndes at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
If the Packers and Lady Packers win their tournament openers, it's on to the finals.
If they lose, they will play for third place, but still are guaranteed a berth in the state tournament, which will begin Feb. 21-22.
