MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County boys basketball team dropped its regular-season finale 45-32 at Tift County on Tuesday to fall to 3-17 on the season.
But the Packers still have a chance to earn a berth in the state tournament when they meet Richmond Hill at 6 p.m. Friday on the William Bryant Court.
The Packers managed just a 3-pointer by Calvin Washington to fall behind the Blue Devils 13-3 at the end of the first quarter on Tuesday and never could make up the difference.
I’marius Bussie led the Packers with nine points while Cason Harden and Tyshon Reed each had eight.
Washington had three and Quan Kinsey and Alexis Barge chipped in a basket apiece.
But the Packers were focusing on Friday’s game, which will determine whether their season will continue.
Colquitt’s boys, as the No. 4 team in the final regular-season Region 1-7A standings, will play host to Richmond Hill, the No. 5 team.
The winner will join region tournament field to play top-seeded Valdosta at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Valdosta and, as one of Region 1’s final four teams, is guaranteed a berth in the state tournament.
The season will be over for Friday’s loser.
The other first-round state tournament game will feature No. 2 seed Lowndes against No. 3 seed Camden County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The winners of those two games will square off for the region championship at 7 p.m. Friday at Valdosta.
Based on their performance against Richmond Hill on Feb. 3, the Colquitt boys have reason to be optimistic.
Behind Reed’s 14 points, the Packers avenged an earlier loss to the Wildcats by winning 57-46 in Moultrie.
Bussie added 10 points in that game and Zy Williams added nine.
When the two teams met on Jan. 7 at Richmond Hill, the Packers performed without three of their contributing players and lost 46-29, wasting Cason Harden’s 19-point effort.
Colquitt County is the No. 3 seed in the region girls tournament and will face No. 2 seed Lowndes at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Lady Packers and Vikettes split their two regular-season games, but Colquitt will limp into the tournament contest with two its starters having suffered late-season injuries.
Top-seeded Valdosta will meet the winner of Monday’s play-in game between Richmond Hill and Camden County.
Both the girls and boys tournaments will be played at Valdosta and both the Wildcats and Lady Cats finished at top seeds.
The Colquitt girls are 14-10 overall and 4-4 in region games.
