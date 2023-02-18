MOULTRIE, Ga. – After losing their final Region 1-7A tournament game against the Camden County Wildcats 73-45 on Friday night, the Colquitt County Packers basketball team finished with the fourth seed for next week’s state tournament.
The Packers will travel to play Carrollton, the Region 2-7A champion, in their first-round game on Tuesday.
The Packers will take a 4-19 record into the state tournament.
“We are a very young team,” said head coach Andy Harden. “We are going to be fine.”
The Colquitt County girls, who finished third in the region tournament, will travel to play Region 2 runner-up Campbell, in the first round.
The Packers started out strong in the first quarter, keeping the game within a four-point margin; however, Camden County began pulling away in the second quarter.
Tyshon Reed scored the first basket of the game after 45 seconds of play, and he was also the top Packer scorer with 12 points.
Sinking two 3-point baskets during the first half, Cason Harden brought in a total of nine points by the final buzzer.
Toward the end of the second quarter, JaKari Byrd received a long pass from I’marius Bussie and got a layup.
Byrd’s total points for the night was 11, and Bussie brought in four.
When the buzzer rang at halftime the score was 34-25. At this point the Packers were still only nine points behind.
They had a larger comeback last time they played against Richmond Hill on Feb. 10 when they had come from 11 points behind in the final quarter to win by one point. They were not able to repeat that on Friday.
Zay Williams did get a 3-pointer in the second half, which was his only basket.
Scoring one basket in each half, Ty Lamar scored four points for Colquitt County.
“We will get there,” said coach Harden. “There are things we have to do first.”
