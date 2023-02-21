MOULTRIE - In a game in which the Colquitt County pitching staff allowed 10 bases on balls and hit three Lee County batters with pitches, the Packers were fortunate to have forged a 6-6 tie through seven innings on Tuesday on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium.
But Lee County turned two singles and their final walk into a run in the top of the eighth inning and the Packers could not muster one in the bottom of the inning and the Trojans headed back to Leesburg with a 7-6 victory.
The Packers fall to 2-3-1 after having won two in a row.
Lee has swept its two-game non-region series with Colquitt County.
The Trojans also won by one run, 4-3, in the season-opener.
In their home-opener, the Packers trailed 6-2 before they also took advantage of some Lee County largess to tie the game with a four-run sixth inning.
Colquitt got five walks, a hit batsman and a throwing error on sacrifice bunt in the inning.
But no hits.
And while issuing the 10 walks, Colquitt County’s Christian Hill, Cam Cook, Mason Moore and Ethan Allegood also combined to strike out 13 Lee County batters.
And Colquitt had a chance to win in regulation, but left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.
The Trojans had to have felt fortunate to have come away with their fourth-straight win after stranding 14 runners.
Yes, it was that kind of game.
The Packers managed just six hits - all singles - including two by Moore.
Neko Fann, Adam Beverly, Tucker Sparkman and Jar’dae Williams had the others.
But a seventh hit somewhere in the long bottom of the sixth likely would have meant a win for the Packers.
Allegood, the sophomore right-hander, pitched the final two innings and took the loss.
Hill was the most effective Packer hurler, surrendering two runs, both unearned, over the first four innings.
Sophomore center fielder Brady DeRosso saved Hill further damage by throwing out Lee County’s Durrah Butler at the plate to end the third inning.
Connor Hall pitched the final 2.1 innings for Lee County to get the win.
The Trojans managed just eight hits, including two each by Butler, Brent Smith and Pete Patterson.
The Packers will attempt to get back up to .500 when they play host to Florida Christian of Miami, Fla., at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Packer Park.
