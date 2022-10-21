MOULTRIE — As it did the week before in a Region 1-7A victory over Camden County, Colquitt County owned the first half against Lowndes on Friday on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium and then cruised to a convincing 42-14 victory.
The victory was the 700th for the Moultrie High/Colquitt County High program, which began playing in 1913.
And with Camden’s 17-14 upset of previously unbeaten Valdosta in Kingsland, the 8-0 Packers are the lone unbeaten team in Region 1-7A at 2-0.
The Packers and Wildcats, now 8-1 overall and 2-1 in the region, will meet at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium next Friday.
The Packers wasted little time jumping on Zach Grage’s first Lowndes team using a 78-yard touchdown run by quarterback Neko Fann on their first offensive snap.
Eli Meads threw a 2-point conversion jump-pass to Kamal Bonner and the Packers were off and running.
Colquitt rolled up 311 yards of offense in a first half that resulted in 29-7 Colquitt County lead.
Fann completed 10-of-13 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns, all to Ny Carr, in the first two quarters.
Fann threw a fourth touchdown pass, this one to Landen Thomas, in the third quarter as Packers triggered a fourth-quarter running clock when they led 39-7 heading into the final 12 minutes.
The four-touchdown effort was the fourth of Fann’s career and moved him into fourth place in the Packers’ career touchdown pass list with 45, passing Tyler Brown.
Carr had the most productive game of his career, catching seven passes for an unofficial 175 yards.
The Vikings did not score until they found themselves down 29-0 late in the first half.
That touchdown, on a pass from quarterback Marvis Parrish to Jaylin Carter, was all Lowndes could muster until Jacarre Fleming ran a kickoff back 95 yards for a touchdown with 6:19 left in the game.
The Vikings had just 70 yards of offense in the first half and never managed enough in the second half to ever make a game of it.
Parrish and freshman Tayt Snellgrove combined to complete 9-of-16 passes for just 82 yards.
The Vikings rushed for 43 yards on 27 carries and finished with just nine first downs, four of which were the result of Colquitt County penalties.
The Packers defense set the tone holding Vikings to minus-five yards on their first three snaps of the game.
Lowndes falls to 0-2 in the region and 4-4 overall.
“We played all right,” defensive coordinator Jeremy Rowell said. “The kids had a good idea of what was coming at them and it allowed them to play fast.
“And they did a good job of seeing everything and translating what they were looking at to what was fixing to happen.”
And it did not hurt that Packers scored early and often.
“No question,” Rowell said. “It definitely makes playing defense easier when you put points on the board.” The Vikings made sure Charlie Pace would not hurt them, holding the region’s leading rusher to an unofficial 48 yards on 10 carries.
But they had no answer for the Packers passing game.
Fann was 16-for-25 for 268 yards and I’marius Bussie completed 2-of-3 in relief.
After stunning the Vikings with Fann’s touchdown-scamper just 1:33 into the game, the Packers punted away their next possession, but then embarked on a 78-yard, 13-play drive that resulted in the first Fann-to-Carr touchdown connection, a 19-yarder, with 13 second left in the first quarter.
Ryan Fitzgerald’s conversion made it 15-0.
After forcing a Lowndes punt early in the second quarter, Fann found Carr running free in the Lowndes secondary and put the ball in his hands.
Carr pulled away from the Lowndes defenders to compete the 82-yard scoring play.
When Lowndes punted later in the quarter, Jack Luttrell returned the kick 16 yards to the Vikings 35.
On the first play, Fann floated a perfect ball to Carr in the end zone and Colquitt led 29-0 with 6:43 left in the first half.
Lowndes then drove 89 yards for its first touchdown on a 9-yard pass from Parrish to Jaylin Carter.
The Packers were complicit in the Vikings march down the field, being charged with a pass interference foul and a face mask infraction.
Lowndes fumbled away its first possession of the second half and Daveon Hunt recovered on the Vikings 20.
Three plays Fann connected with Thomas from 17 yards out and the Packers led 36-7.
Colquitt got a 26-yard field goal from Fitzgerald later in the quarter and Ethan Ramirez connected on another from 34 yards away with 6:41 left in the game.
Fleming’s 95-yard kickoff return finally gave the Viking fans something to cheer about.
Colquitt County's 25 football seniors were honored before the game.
