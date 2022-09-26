MOULTRIE — Because of the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on the area, the Colquitt County-Lincoln High football scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday has been moved to Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
Also, the seventh-grade football team’s conference championship game against Tift County scheduled for Wednesday will be played instead on Tuesday, Sept. 27, also at 4:30 p.m. at the stadium.
The changes are among several made to Homecoming week activities and other events.
Also rescheduled are:
• C.A. Gray Junior High School Homecoming dance will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
• The Colquitt County High Homecoming parade will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 13.
• The Colquitt County Homecoming assembly (for Colquitt County students only) will be held on Thursday, October 13.
• The Colquitt County Homecoming Court will be introduced during halftime of the game against Camden County on Friday, October 14.
• The Colquitt County Homecoming dance will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 15.
Events postponed are:
• Colquitt County ninth-grade football game against Coffee High scheduled for Thursday, September 29, has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.
• Colquitt County middle school cross country meet at Thomas County Central has been canceled.
• Colquitt County middle school and high school cross cont meet at Albany and Tifton on October 1 are uncertain.
• GEAR pre-game supper will be rescheduled to a later date.
