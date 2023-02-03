MOULTRIE, GA – In their second matches of the season, the Colquitt County boys and girls tennis teams played Berrien High School on Thursday at Packer Park, with the boys dominating in a 5-0 win and the girls coming up just short in a 2-3 loss after a 2-2 tie.
For the Packers, both Mark Breedlove, playing No. 1 singles, and the doubles team of Ty Hurst and Marco Lorenzo were able to win, with the second sets being shutouts won at 6-0.
Breedlove’s first set was won at 6-3, while the team of Hurst and Lorenzo won its first set at 6-1.
“Six of the seven are in new positions,” said boys head coach Mell Wier of his 2023 team. “Only three have had varsity experience.”
Singles player Joshua Scroggins won his game 6-4 in the first set, and had to fight for his 7-5 win in the second.
The No. 2 doubles team of Bailee Fountain and Dean Nguyen secured their victory with scores of 6-3 and 6-2.
“We are making progress,” said Wier. “The first match we were all nerves. This match we are making progress. We have to get over our nerves.”
The girls unfortunately only had two wins. One came from the doubles team of Odessa Dixon and Candance Moses. The two won both sets 6-3.
Two teams took their games into tiebreaker matches and battled hard to win. Singles players Jack Taunton won this third set by 12-10 for the boys while Eva Barnett won her third set 10-4, gaining the only other point for the girls team in this match.
“Right now we are seeing where everyone works best,” said the girls head coach Amber Day. “I am moving everyone around before our first region game. I knew the first matches would be scattered. It’s a young team and they are still learning.”
The Packers tennis team will travel to Thomas County Central on Monday and on Thursday afternoon will host Lowndes at Packer Park in the first Region 1-7A matches of the season.
