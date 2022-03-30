MOULTRIE- The Colquitt County boys golf team took first place in the Trojan Invitational at River Pointe Golf Club in Albany on Tuesday, a day after being the runner-up in the Dynamite Goodloe Classic at Valdosta Country Club.
At River Pointe in the tournament hosted by Lee County, Colquitt’s Chase Blanton was the runner-up low medalist with a 72, leading the Packers to a 308 and a playoff win over Lowndes.
It was the team’s first tournament win of the season.
The Packers also counted a 78 shot by Jackson Glenn and 79s posted by Tucker Brown and Marshall McCranie.
Blanton and Glenn made the all-tournament team and Brown made a clinching par to enable the Packers to win the playoff.
“Our guys played great,” said coach Andrew Eunice. “Super proud of them and the way they’ve handled themselves on the course over the past few tournaments.”
At Valdosta Country Club on Monday, Glenn shot a career-low 76 to lead the Packers to their third second-place finish in their last four tournaments.
Blanton shot a 77, McCranie had an 81 and David Strange turned in an 83.
The Packers’ 317 left them six strokes back of tournament-winner Ware County’s 311.
The Colquitt County golf team is now preparing to play host to its annual Packer Invitational, which will be played Saturday at Sunset Country Club.
