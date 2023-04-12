MOULTRIE- The Colquitt County boys golf team won its second-straight tournament on Monday firing a 310 in the Trojan Classic at Douglas Country Club.
The Packers hope to keep that momentum when they play next Monday in the Class 7A Area tournament at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton.
The top-two finishers at the Area tournament qualify for the May 15-16 state championship at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta.
The second- and third-place Area finishers will go back to Carrollton on May 9 for the state Sectional at Oakwood Country Club.
The Area tournament includes the five teams from Region 1 and four from Region 2.
Colquitt County, Camden County, Lowndes, Richmond Hill and Valdosta will represent Region 1.
Campbell, Carrollton, East Coweta and Westlake will come from Region 2.
There will be three other Area tournaments around the state.
The Packers tuned up by getting strong performances from their top-four players at Douglas to win their third tournament of the season.
Senior Chase Blanton made the All-Tournament team with a 73 and finished fourth among the 86 players.
Junior David Strange shot a 77 and finished eighth.
The 78 shot by freshman Michael Hall was good for 10th.
Senior Marshall McCranie’s 82 also counted.
James Fagan shot 92.
“Chase had one of his better days,” Packers coach Andrew Eunice said. “He had a chance to be low medalist.”
Eunice said the team is focused on shooting a 308 at Area.
“That’s a good number for us to shoot,” Eunice said. “We just need to play our game. If we do, we’ll be OK.”
Eunice said Blanton and McCranie have played before Sunset Hills, Carrollton High’s home course.
“It’s a place you have to manage yourself around the course,” Eunice said. “We’re a good ball-striking team and that should help us.”
Blanton and McCranie have played together on Colquitt County golf teams since they were in sixth grade.
“They have scored in every tournament we have played the last three years,” Eunice said.
This season gives them the best shot at reaching the state tournament.
And both are expected to continue their golf career next season.
McCranie has committed to play golf at Andrew College.
Blanton has several opportunities, but has not made a final decision on where he will play next.
