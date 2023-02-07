MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County boys and girls basketball teams have their final region placements before the Region 1-7A tournament begins after finishing their seasons on Saturday night.
The girls placed third, guaranteeing them two games in the tournament, beginning on Tuesday Feb, 14, at Valdosta.
The boys, however, placed fourth, which means they will have to battle Richmond Hill on Friday, February 10 to continue in the tournament. This game will be played on the William Bryant Court, but if they lose the Packers season will be over.
Last week, both teams played their final three games of the regular season: Lowndes on Tuesday Jan, 31; Richmond Hill on Friday Feb, 3; and Valdosta on Saturday Feb, 4. All were region games, and were played on Colquitt’s home court.
The Lady Packers pulled out two wins. They beat Lowndes 59-54 and Richmond Hill 52-37. They lost to Valdosta 53-27.
“We shook up the region,” said head coach Rondesha Williams after the Lady Packers victory over Lowndes. “The girls owned what didn’t do well last time, and we came to show that we can play against anyone.”
Throughout the three games, Carliss Johnson dominated the basket and was the top scorer for the Lady Packers. She brought in 53 points. Amareyia Knighton and Jamya Moore both scored 26 points, and Ny’Leigha Knighton brought in 11.
In the game against Lowndes on Tuesday, the Lady Packers were especially successful in their free throws. Recently, the girls have had issues here, but during the fourth quarter with only minutes left in the game, they received a bonus and managed to secure an additional 13 points, out of 18 possible points.
Points weren’t the only thing the Lady Packers brought to the court on Tuesday. Jermani Triplett had three major back-to-back blocks, which allowed the Lady Packers to go into the fourth quarter with a three-point advantage.
Though the Lady Packers started strong, they experienced several injuries throughout the week, which left them short-handed by the end of Saturday night’s game.
“When teammates go out it’s emotional and tough,” said Williams. “They have to re-group and get back out there.”
Amareyia Knighton, in Friday's game, was the first Lady Packer to get injured. While playing against Richmond Hill on Friday, with 7:18 remaining in the fourth quarter, Knighton went down with an injured knee. She did not play the remainder of that game nor at Saturday’s game.
Ameris Johnson also received a knee injury. Her’s was at Saturday’s game against Valdosta, also during the fourth quarter. She had to be assisted off the court as she couldn’t put any weight on her left leg.
“We still don’t know how bad the injuries are,” said Williams. “A big piece of the puzzle is now missing. They are both out as of now.”
The Packers didn’t end their week with injured players. However, they weren’t as successful as the girls with only one win. They beat Richmond Hill 57-46, while they lost against Lowndes 63-46 and Valdosta 64-27.
“We are playing with confidence, “ said boy’s head coach Andy Harden after Friday night's game. “I’m really proud of them. They have stuck with it, and we are getting better.”
The Packer’s most successful shooter this last week was I’marius Bussie with a total of 32 points. He was followed closely by JaKari Bryd with 27 points and Tyshon Reed with 25 points.
In addition to being one of the top scorers, Byrd also had a significant block against Richmond Hill Friday night when the game only had 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Making the most 3-point baskets was Cason Harden, bringing in 15 points this way. Three of these five shots were made during the game against Lowndes on Tuesday.
“We are still learning how to compete in a 1-7A division,” said Harden. “We are going to continue to get better.”
Also on Friday the gold, silver, and bronze medalists from the 2023 Special Olympics Georgia Winter Games that were held in Cobb County the weekend of Jan. 28 were honored.
Playing in the master unified blowing competition, Deon Grant, Shane Jacobs, Kelvin Holmes, and James Moxley all won silver, while Josh Torbert and Kaitlyn Deas placed bronze.
Jo Jo Conner played on the Colquitt County Packers basketball team, which placed silver, and bringing in the gold from the Colquitt County Hawks were Jayda Hughes and Akeeme Courbourne.
The Packers will play one final non-region game on Tuesday night at Tift. This will be their last opportunity to fine-tune their playing before their wild card game at home court on Friday Feb, 10 against Richmond Hill.
The Lady Packers, due to being down several starters, have decided to opt out of Tuesday’s game against Tift. Their next game will be their first tournament game against Lowndes on Tuesday, Feb, 14.
