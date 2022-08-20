VALDOSTA - Colquitt County had built a 14-0 lead over Deefield Beach, Fla., on Saturday at Martin Stadium when the game was halted with 6:28 left in the first half when lightning was detected in the area.
It was unclear when play would resume.
The Colquitt County-Deerfield Beach game is the first of two games scheduled for Saturday at Martin Stadium.
Lowndes is scheduled to face American Heritage of Plantation, Fla., in the second game of the first Georgia-Florida Challenge.
The Packers scored on their first possession when junior quarterback Neko Fann capped a 67-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Zay Williams.
The Packers attempted a two-point conversion, which failed, but were up 6-0 with 9:04 left in the first quarter.
Colquitt scored again on its last possession of the quarter.
Charlie Pace ripped off a 52-yard run on the first play and later bolted 13 yards to the Bucks 1.
Landen Thomas lined up in the backfield and took a handoff from Fann, pushing the pile into the end zone for the Packers second score.
Williams scored the two-point conversion to extend the Packers lead to 14-0 with 1:32 left in the first quarter.
Th Packers rolled up 125 yards rushing and 34 yards passing in the first quarter.
When the teams were pulled from the field, Deefield Beach had minus-8 yards of rushing and 47 yards passing.
