Colquitt County got a 68-yard touchdown run by Jack Luttrell from punt formation and a 65-yard touchdown run by Neko Fann to help lead the Packers to a 21-14 halftime lead over Lee County in Leesburg on Friday.
Charlie Pace also scored on a 5 yard run.
The Packers got a two-point conversion pass from Fann to Will Tapscott after Fann's touchdown to give the Packers a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.
Ousmane Kromah rushed for 135 yards on 9 carries and scored twice in the first half for the Trojans.
Colquitt also lost a fumble on the Lee County 5-yard line with 1:57 left in the first quarter.
