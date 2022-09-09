Colquitt County got a 68-yard touchdown run by Jack Luttrell from punt formation and a 65-yard touchdown run by Neko Fann to help lead the Packers to a 21-14 halftime lead over Lee County in Leesburg on Friday.

Charlie Pace also scored on a 5 yard run.

The Packers got a two-point conversion pass from Fann to Will Tapscott after Fann's touchdown to give the Packers a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Ousmane Kromah rushed for 135 yards on 9 carries and scored twice in the first half for the Trojans.

Colquitt also lost a fumble on the Lee County 5-yard line with 1:57 left in the first quarter.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you