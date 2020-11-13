Starting quarterback Xavier Williams suffered an injury to his knee on the first play, but the Packers scored a touchdown in the first quarter and another in the second and led Tift County 14-0 at halftime at Brodie Field in Tifton.
The Packers scored on a 1-yard pass from Zane Touchton to Baby D Wheeler in the first quarter and on a 13-yard run by freshman Nick Pace in the second quarter.
Williams did not return to the game after being injured.
Touchton played quarterback for the rest of the half.
