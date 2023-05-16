MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County football team may have provided a glimpse of just how imposing its offense can be in its 31-10 scrimmage victory over Cairo on Tuesday on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
In the first quarter alone, the Packers rolled up 204 yards of offense and 12 first downs for a quick 14-0 lead and cruised from there.
Colquitt got a pair of touchdown passes from reigning Region 1-7A Player of the Year Neko Fann, a short running score from Ramsey Dennis and 66-yard interception return for a third-quarter touchdown by Ty Lamar.
Colquitt also got a 37-yard uncontested field goal from Brett Fitzgerald.
The Packers defense allowed just three points.
The Syrupmakers’ only touchdown came on a 35-yard fumble return by freshman Tayon Donald with 6:09 left in the game.
Cairo’s other points came on a 22-yard field goal by Eli Jones late in the second quarter.
The Packers drove 80 yards to score touchdowns on each of their two possessions of the game.
The second, on the Dennis run, came at the end of a 10-play drive that delighted offensive coordinator John Cooper.
Fann, who has a chance to set Colquitt County’s career passing records this fall, was on target in his two quarters of work.
He completed 17-of-21 passes for 238 yards and touchdown passes of 16 yards to Ny Carr and 8 yards to Markese Wilson.
“I though Neko made some great throws,” Packers offensive coordinator John Cooper said. “He played with a lot of confidence and spread the ball around.”
Carr, who has committed to Georgia, had five catches for 67 yards; Zay Williams had five for 91 yards; Florida State-bound tight end Landen Thomas had two for 48 yards; and Wilson had three for 27.
“Ny made some plays for us and Zay had three acrobatic catches,” Cooper said. “And Markese is starting to come along. He’s going to give us another weapon out there.”
Dennis and Day’shawn Brown, the two junior running backs, combined for 15 yards.
“They did some good things, but we’ve got to get better there,” Cooper said.
And Cooper was pleased with the work of the offensive line.
“They did a good job,” he said. “I think Neko was flushed just one time.”
The Colquitt defense, rebuilding after the loss of eight starters from the 13-1 team that reached the Final Four last season, allowed just 103 yards over the first three quarters, including 50 on one pass completion that the Packers momentarily appeared to have intercepted.
Colquitt’s defense stiffened after the 50-yard pass play gave Cairo a first down on the Packers 5 with under four minutes left in the half.
But the Syrupmakers managed just one yard on the next three plays and had to settle for the Jones field goal.
Colquitt will play again at The Mack on Friday, Aug. 4, when Peach County visits for the preseason scrimmage.
The 2023 season will open on Saturday, Aug. 19, when Dutch Fork (S.C.) comes to Moultrie for a 7 p.m. contest that will be the second game of Georgia-Carolinas Challenge doubleheader.
Lowndes will play the first Challenge game against Christ School of Arden, N.C., at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.